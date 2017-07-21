News By Tag
Deutsche Bahn continues to be partner of the German Olympic and Paralympic Teams
The partnership was announced at the ICE depot in Frankfurt-Griesheim. Lisa Zimmermann, who competed in the Sochi Olympics in Freestyle Skiing, and Markus Rehm, track and field athlete and three-time gold medal winner at the Paralympic Games in London and Rio, were there for the announcement.
DB AG has supported DBS since 2002 and DB Schenker has been a co-partner of DOSB, which replaced the German National Olympic Committee (NOK), since the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Both these partnerships are now being brought together and expanded within the Deutsche Bahn Group.
"The expansion of our partnership in German top class sports to support the German Olympic and Paralympic Teams highlights how seriously we take our corporate social responsibility,"
"We are pleased that we will continue to supply complete logistics services to the delegations from DOSB and DBS along with the German houses at the next two Olympic Games in Asia," says Dr. Niklas Wilmking, Head of Air Freight at Schenker Deutschland AG. "Our experienced team will support our athletes and associations with tailored logistics solutions on their way to the games."
"DB Schenker is an experienced team that has already supported us in nine previous Olympic Games," says Michael Vesper, CEO of DOSB. "We are very pleased that we can once again trust in DB Schenker's experience and flexibility, which is absolutely necessary for major sporting events abroad. Over the next few months, we will work together closely to offer our German athletes the best conditions to be successful in Pyeongchang."
"Disabled sports are a symbol of vitality and mobility," says Friedhelm Julius Beucher, President of DBS. "With DB AG, we have a long-term partner on our side that not only supports top class sports, but also works to improve conditions for people with disabilities in Germany."
The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is the umbrella organization for leading associations and state athletic associations, which has 27.5 million members in over 90,000 sports clubs. In addition, as the German National Olympic Committee (NOK), it is responsible vis-a-vis the IOC for sending the German team to the Olympic Games.
The National Paralympic Committee Germany (DBS) is the association within DOSB responsible for sports for people with disabilities. DBS is a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).
