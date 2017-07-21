 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Αn interactive confectionery class in Creta Maris Beach Resort

On fig spoon sweet preparation in the context of the resort's operation according to the "We do local" standard
 
 
HERAKLION, Greece - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, July 21st, Creta Maris Beach Resort organized aninteractive confectionery class on fig spoon sweet preparation, in the context of the resort's operation according to the "We do local" standard.

The interactive confectionery class started from the resort's garden, where the guests, were informed about the importance of the fig in the diet of the Mediterranean people from theancient times. The guests collected figs, which then were transported to the resort's organic farm. The Executive Chef of Creta Maris, Dimitris Makrakis, welcomed the participants in the farm and informed them about the necessary ingredients they need in order to perform the recipe of the fig spoon sweet, the appropriate proportions, the right way of making it, and all the secrets for the ideal bonding of the sweet.

At the end of the event, the resort's guests had an authentic experience of the Cretan way of living, by having the opportunity to taste the spoon sweet they created in the accompaniment of aromatic tsikoudia from the Cretan vineyard.

This action is an integral part of the Creta Maris' overall operation, which aims to support the economy and workforce of the local community and to promote the Cretan way of living, the Greek culture and the traditions of our country.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort:

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

About We do local:

"We do local" is a business certification standard. Company wise, "We do local" fulfills the need to differentiate in substance and quality, as well as to support the economy and workforce of the local community. Customer wise, We do local fulfills the need to try a product offering the real experience of the visiting place, the locals, and the raw materials they produce. In addition, We do local fulfills the need to act sustainably and respect the environment.

Creta Maris Beach Resort/ Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
Source:Creta Maris Beach Resort
Email:***@cretamaris.gr
