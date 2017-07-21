News By Tag
Joint venture between Reliance Communications and Safe Host
Anil Ambani's Reliance communications (RCom's) subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) has entered into a joint venture Switzerland-based data center co-location provider Safe Host.
"Today, data center facilities are becoming increasingly critical in not only hosting Cloud environments, but also providing the necessary access and connectivity into those platforms," said Gérard Sikias, CEO of Safe Host. "Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."
Subsea and terrestrial connectivity provision to major telecommunications hubs and wide coverage make Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) one of the most coveted in the sector. Swiss corporations will be able to significantly reduce computing costs owing to the merger. They will also be able to utilize business opportunities in the rapidly growing market over global networks with the assistance of the Cloud X platform. GCX delivers Managed Services to more than 160 countries and offers extensive VPLS (https://en.wikipedia.org/
"The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization,"
The world's largest private undersea cable system spread across 68,000 KMs is owned by GCX. It is impeccably integrated with Reliance Communications' 2 lakh KMs of domestic optic fiber backbone and provides global service delivery platform.
Refrence link: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/
