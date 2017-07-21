 
News By Tag
* Online Recharge Offers
* Online Easy Recharge
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Joint venture between Reliance Communications and Safe Host

Anil Ambani's Reliance communications (RCom's) subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) has entered into a joint venture Switzerland-based data center co-location provider Safe Host.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online Recharge Offers
* Online Easy Recharge

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Companies

DELHI, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani's Reliance communications (RCom's) subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) has entered into a joint venture Switzerland-based data center co-location provider Safe Host. Safe Host's customers will gain access to the emerging markets corridor through its global network infrastructure under this agreement. The companies have signed a master services agreement (MSA).

"Today, data center facilities are becoming increasingly critical in not only hosting Cloud environments, but also providing the necessary access and connectivity into those platforms," said Gérard Sikias, CEO of Safe Host. "Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."

Subsea and terrestrial connectivity provision to major telecommunications hubs and wide coverage make Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) one of the most coveted in the sector. Swiss corporations will be able to significantly reduce computing costs owing to the merger. They will also be able to utilize business opportunities in the rapidly growing market over global networks with the assistance of the Cloud X platform. GCX delivers Managed Services to more than 160 countries and offers extensive VPLS (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virtual_Private_LAN_Service)-enabled Ethernet (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethernet) network capabilities globally, with connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asia), North America (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_America), Europe (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europe) and the Middle East (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Middle_East).

"The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization," Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International said. "Our partnership with Safe Host enables Swiss enterprises to tap business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over our Global Network as well as leading Cloud providers via GCX CLOUD X platform." added Mark Russell.

The world's largest private undersea cable system spread across 68,000 KMs is owned by GCX. It is impeccably integrated with Reliance Communications' 2 lakh KMs of domestic optic fiber backbone and provides global service delivery platform.

Refrence link: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/global-cloud-xchange-forms-tieup-with-swissbased-safe-host/article9691198.ece
End
Source:Reliance Communications
Email:***@repindia.com Email Verified
Tags:Online Recharge Offers, Online Easy Recharge
Industry:Business
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share