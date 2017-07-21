Country(s)
Stormy Banks Summer Sewing Camp Students Experience Improvement In Sewing Skills While Having Fun
Students had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sewing in a lively and fun place that instilled valuable lessons of focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing.
During the summer sewing camp, Banks saw a dramatic increase in students age 6 master the skill of sewing in less than 4 weeks. The students had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sewing in a lively and fun place that instilled valuable lessons of focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing.
In addition, students learned the basics to getting started, how to use a sewing machine, cut out the fabric, stitch seams, sew pieces together, how to follow a pattern, safety, proper posture, and more.
Stormy Banks offers sewing classes year-round to individuals ages 6 and up. For more information about these classes or Kinfolks Country Store, visit www.kinfolkscountrystore.com or call (562) 920-1793.
For press inquiries only:
Deborah Griffin, Publicist
Strictly Industry
Email: deborahmckj@
Phone: 323-839-4521
