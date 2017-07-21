 

Stormy Banks Summer Sewing Camp Students Experience Improvement In Sewing Skills While Having Fun

Students had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sewing in a lively and fun place that instilled valuable lessons of focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Stormy Banks
Stormy Banks
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Stormy Banks, a respected LAUSD Fashion Design Teacher at Santee High School launched a 4-week summer sewing camp for children, teens and adults in the City of Bellflower, California on June 12th at Kinfolks Country Store. The store is owned and operated by Stormy Banks and is located at 16737 Bellflower Blvd., Bellflower, California 90706.

The 1400-square-foot location showcases collectible dolls, rare paintings, unique candles, and more. Banks also provides at this location, professional bridal consultation on designing the perfect wedding dress.

During the summer sewing camp, Banks saw a dramatic increase in students age 6 master the skill of sewing in less than 4 weeks. The students had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sewing in a lively and fun place that instilled valuable lessons of focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing.

In addition, students learned the basics to getting started, how to use a sewing machine, cut out the fabric, stitch seams, sew pieces together, how to follow a pattern, safety, proper posture, and more.

Stormy Banks offers sewing classes year-round to individuals ages 6 and up. For more information about these classes or Kinfolks Country Store, visit www.kinfolkscountrystore.com or call (562) 920-1793.

RELATED LINK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Fy2J6KiIog



For press inquiries only:

Deborah Griffin, Publicist

Strictly Industry

Email: deborahmckj@yahoo.com

Phone: 323-839-4521

