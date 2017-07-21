LED Warehouse Lightning Solutions: Next Level of Innovation

 
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The press release details how different LED based lightning solutions like LED Warehouse lightning and Metal Halide Flood Lights have transformed the way lightning solutions are implemented. The lightning fixtures that are LED or metal halides based,provide customised solutions to customers worldwide. The solutions provided are tried and tested by team of experienced professionals to ensure quality control. Indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures are just a click away and readily available online.

Affordablelightning.com provides lightning fixtures and products with outstanding customer experience. The featured and most popular items listed on the website helps customers to get a better idea of what is to be purchased.

LED commonly known as Light Emitting diode is an electronic device that has a light emitting property. The traditional LCD based models have been replaced by LED displays. Even other electronic appliances have seen the similar technology shift.

We have entered a new era of innovation as LED warehouse lightning. Gone are those days of costly and inefficient installations. Today's high quality LED warehouse lightning is all about flexibility, energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs. Lightning being a critical functionality should be made as much efficient and cost friendly if required.

Intelligent LED lightning solutions contribute to smart Warehouses.

The list of functionalities covered under LED lightning include:

1. LED flood lights for improving the parking lot lightning

2. LED wall pack lights for storage and security lightning

3. LED high and low bay for warehouse lightning

4. LED cobra heads, canopy lights etc.

Warehouse lightning requires a lot of research and planning in understanding the layout requirements. The type and number of LED fixtures will depend on the factors like ceiling height, physical size of building etc.

Metal Halide flood lights comes in different power specifications like 70W, 150W, 250W etc. that caters to different lightning requirements. The commercial outdoor lighting fixtures and metal halide flood lights are the two exclusive range of products listed on the website.

Here are the major advantages of using LED as technology in warehouse lightning:

1. Savings in terms of money as it is pocket friendly

2. Long Life ensure long operational life time expectations

3. LED based lighting has powerful flexible design features

4. LED lights achieve higher application efficiency

5. LED lights run on low voltage power supply

Conclusion:

LED based lightning is the next level of innovation and is here to stay in years to come. The wide range of advantages is proving beneficial to both customer and suppliers. The market is changing rapidly with new technology innovations and it is certain that LED based technology is leading the way.

Contact To AffordableLighting

A Division of Complete Lighting, Inc.
6209 Amber Hills Road
Trussville, AL 35173
Direct - (205) 951-9570
Toll Free - (800) 683-8825
Fax - (205) 951-9578
Email ID: completelighting@aol.com
Product: https://affordablelighting.com/led-lighting

