Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Cellular Health Screening or Health Testing Market Forecast 2022". This report segments the global cellular health screening market into type, sample type, sample collection site, and region.

The global cellular health screening market is expected to reach, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing focus on increasing healthy life expectancy (HALE); increasing government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach for the availability of kits; and increasing burden of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the global cellular health screening market. On the other hand, problems associated with the transport of samples and differences in the cost of test kits offered by different companies may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.The multi-test panels are expected to witness high growth during the forecast periodBased on type, the global cellular health screening market is segmented into single test panels and multi-test panels. Multi-test panels are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The preference for multi-test panels is increasing in the market as they provide results for multiple biomarkers in a single exam.Blood samples to dominate the global cellular health screening market in 2017Based on sample type, the global cellular health screening market is segmented into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to dominate this market with the largest share in 2017. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of blood samples, such as the accuracy and reliability of test results.North America to dominate the market and Asia to witness high growth during the forecast periodIn 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global cellular health screening market. Factors such as growing government focus towards preventive healthcare, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing research activities, rising geriatric population, and growing number of local players operating in the region are supporting the growth of the global cellular health screening market in the region. Also, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing burden of chronic diseases, expansion opportunities for market players, and growing number of initiatives to create awareness about healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare in several Asian countries.Research Coverage:The report provides an overview of the global cellular health screening market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, sample type, sample collection sites, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall global cellular health screening market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitor landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also will help the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers, restraints challenges, and opportunities.