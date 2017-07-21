Networking key to great Thai-Australia relations says Board of new Association

Contact

Joe Perri & Associates

***@joeperri.com.au Joe Perri & Associates

End

-- Providing regular opportunities for business owners and professionals to come together in an informal setting to network and develop long term personal relationships is the underlying objective of the(TAN) that was launched as an association earlier this month.The concept of TAN was started by Richard Lovell five years ago and as the popularity and support of the networking events grew it was felt that the time had come to take the next step as an association.On Thursday evening July 13, over 50 guests and friends came together to celebrate the TAN milestone and meet the inaugural members of the TAN Board.also attended the event as guest of honour and in his congratulatory speech, said Thailand and Australia have always enjoyed an excellent relationship that was further enhanced in 2005 when the Thailand- Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) came into effect."TAN is an excellent initiative and will do much to further enhance bilateral trade opportunities and commercial engagement – but most importantly facilitate greater understanding and appreciation of our Thai culture", added HE Chirachai Punkrasin. "I congratulate and wish TAN much success for the future".Responding on behalf of the Board, Dr Simon Wallace said TAN was a very unique organisation that reflected Thailand's warm welcoming culture of generosity and hospitality – and these would the values at the core of the Board's mission and vision for the future.It was also announced that the patron for TAN isand the board is headed byThe other TAN Board members are –, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), CPF, Thai Airways, Joe Perri & Associates, CPF, SinghAus (Singha Beer), Crown Promenade Melbourne, Bangkok AirwaysAdding his voice to those of Dr Wallace, Richard Lovell said far too many business councils and chambers are to rigidly focussed on strict formality and commercial outcomes and fail to provide an environment that just allows people to connect on an informal P2P level.The TAN launch was applauded as an outstanding success by the invitees who are keen to continue their support of the organisation in the future.Media Enquiries: Mr. Joe PerriJoe Perri & Associates Pty LtdTelephone / fax: +61 3 9324 0362Mobile: +61 412 112 545Email: jperri@joeperri.com.au