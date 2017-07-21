News By Tag
* Thailand Australia Relations
* Thailand Australia Network
* Thailand Australia Connection
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Networking key to great Thai-Australia relations says Board of new Association
The concept of TAN was started by Richard Lovell five years ago and as the popularity and support of the networking events grew it was felt that the time had come to take the next step as an association.
On Thursday evening July 13, over 50 guests and friends came together to celebrate the TAN milestone and meet the inaugural members of the TAN Board.
His Excellency Chirachai Punkrasin Ambassador of Thailand to Australia also attended the event as guest of honour and in his congratulatory speech, said Thailand and Australia have always enjoyed an excellent relationship that was further enhanced in 2005 when the Thailand- Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) came into effect.
"TAN is an excellent initiative and will do much to further enhance bilateral trade opportunities and commercial engagement – but most importantly facilitate greater understanding and appreciation of our Thai culture", added HE Chirachai Punkrasin. "I congratulate and wish TAN much success for the future".
Responding on behalf of the Board, Dr Simon Wallace said TAN was a very unique organisation that reflected Thailand's warm welcoming culture of generosity and hospitality – and these would the values at the core of the Board's mission and vision for the future.
It was also announced that the patron for TAN is His Excellency Chirachai Punkrasin Ambassador of Thailand to Australia and the board is headed by Dr Simon Wallace, Honorary Consul General – Royal Thai Consulate General. The other TAN Board members are –
Richard Lovell, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)
Siwit (Jack) Techathawiekul, CPF
Arnuphap Kittikul, Thai Airways
Joe Perri, Joe Perri & Associates
Vichakorn Morpitack, CPF
Atthasit Limskul, SinghAus (Singha Beer)
Greg Moore, Crown Promenade Melbourne
Kumpee Ratanachodpanich, Bangkok Airways
Adding his voice to those of Dr Wallace, Richard Lovell said far too many business councils and chambers are to rigidly focussed on strict formality and commercial outcomes and fail to provide an environment that just allows people to connect on an informal P2P level.
The TAN launch was applauded as an outstanding success by the invitees who are keen to continue their support of the organisation in the future.
Issued by Thai Australia Network (TAN)
Media Enquiries: Mr. Joe Perri
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Telephone / fax: +61 3 9324 0362
Mobile: +61 412 112 545
Email: jperri@
Contact
Joe Perri & Associates
***@joeperri.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse