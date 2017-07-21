News By Tag
Aerospace Park near Nagpur the next undertaking for Reliance Infrastructure
Reliance Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance group will build a Greenfield Aerospace park near Nagpur. The $ 1 Billion project has been approved by the government.
Rajesh Dhingra, chief executive officer at Reliance Defence, an arm of Reliance Infrastructure said, "We can now start working on the first unit by August and hope to complete it by first quarter of 2018. All our aerospace-related units will be based in this one location. We will invest around $1 billion (about Rs 6,500 crore) on developing the entire part".
The first phase comprising of 104 acres will be set up for the manufacturing of electronic warfare systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, maintenance repair, aircrafts and overhaul for commercial aircraft. The appropriation of the ancillary units and suppliers and a complete eco system to support the projects will also be done there. The company plans to generate a business worth Rs 200,000 crore in the next 30 years. The total area of 289 acres at Mihan, near Nagpur has been approved for the aerospace park by the board of approval special economic zones (SEZs) under the ministry of commerce.
Reliance Group entered in two separate joint ventures with French Defence majors last year. The first being Dassault Aviation in which the company owns 51% stake. The Dassault joint venture is the first project to be undertaken at the aerospace park. The other company is Thales and Reliance Group owns 51% of the joint venture as well. The ventures with French majors will focus on manufacturing the 36 Rafale fighter jets acquired by India for Rs 60,000 crores.
Reliance Defence has collaborated with the international defence manufacturers to avail contracts from the government to aid the 'Make in India' campaign. Reliance Defence, formerly Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering has been headed by Rajesh Dhingra, a former Indian Air Force Officer since 2015.
It is bound to help the government in creating assets instead of buying them. The company will compete with Mahindra Group, Tata Group and Larsen & Turbo.
