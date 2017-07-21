News By Tag
5 Tips Of Wedding Mandap Decoration From The Best Flower Decorators
The occasion of wedding is special to everybody. It is a pious event when not only two individuals become one, but two souls also embrace each other with the pledge of beginning a new life together.
5 Mandap Décor Ideas With Flowers:
• A Garland Adorned Ceiling:-
If the idea of a samiana or an open air tent intrigues you, then embroidering the ceiling and pillars with strings of orchids seems to be the perfect choice. Garnering bouquets of maidenhair fern or ivy also seems to be a pleasant option.
Moreover, you can choose to adorn the lightings as well as ornamental decorations with a leafy backdrop. This will prove soothing to the eyes with a greenish hue and garner you a lot of credits from your guests.
• Setting Up A Wedding Backdrop Decoration:-
A classic choice for the wedding mandap decoration!!! Post wedding photo sessions are a must and what can complement this better than a scrim of blossoms. Set up a wooden frame and entangle it up with a conglomerate of winding ferns such as wisteria, lianas, kiwi fruit or woody vines.
Blend the frame corners with roses of differential colours that provide a perfect contrast to the arrangement. The best flower decorators in Bangalore will provide you with a wide range of rose options to choose from. So, say cheese and create some priceless memories.
• The Fountain Of Blossoms:-
What can be better than a fountain embellished with lush hydrangea and slender strands of lawn grass? Sprinkles of water over grassy foliage along with the sensational aroma of hydrangea are nothing short of spectacular.
Bouquets of orchids spreading their petals among the grass might prove to be another considerable option. This is one of the best outdoor wedding decoration themes that is currently trending the market. However, it is advisable to make your bookings early so as to avail the best collection.
• Hanging Floral:-
Wrap your wedding mandap under a wooden frame, maybe. Pomanders of varying sizes and colours will adorn your samiana perfectly and set the mood for the evening. Make sure to attach strings of orchids alongside.
However, to make the colours pop out, proper utilization of lights are necessary. This is a flower decoration approach that is must for giving your flowers their deserving grandeur. Your guests will love the set up and you are sure to receive a shower of compliments.
• The Diner:-
The buffet needs a perfect ambience and nothing can be better than intricate floral embellishments. A new approach to Indian wedding decoration themes (http://www.meltingflowers.com/
So, make a wise choice of your wedding decoration theme. Be sure to contact the best flower decorators (http://www.meltingflowers.com). The perfect, cosy touch is sure to make the day memorable for all.
