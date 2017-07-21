 
News By Tag
* Leadership
* Business
* Organization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Mentor? or Tormentor?' by Dr P.N.N Lyer

Talk by Dr. P.N.N. Iyer, a change-agent and faculty for executive coaching and mentoring in the areas of strategy, organizational culture change, strategic marketing, and more.
 
PUNE, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. P.N.N. Iyer, a change-agent and faculty for executive coaching and mentoring in the areas of strategy, organizational culture change, strategic marketing, and more, addressed the breakfast talk on July 12. The session focused on thought-provoking topics including leadership, mentoring, inspiration versus motivation, integration, and innovation.

Throughout his talk, Dr. Iyer encouraged the audience to cultivate childlike curiosity and emphasized on how laughter plays an important role in learning. A big believer of the phrase 'practice to perfect every day', he motivated Extentians to enjoy what they do as it produces excellence. It was a very interactive and lively session, which left the audience feeling energized.

About Extentia Information Technology

Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.

Social media:

https://www.facebook.com/Extentia | https://twitter.com/extentia | https://www.linkedin.com/company/extentia-information-tec...
End
Source:
Email:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Leadership, Business, Organization
Industry:Business
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Extentia Information Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share