Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Mentor? or Tormentor?' by Dr P.N.N Lyer
Talk by Dr. P.N.N. Iyer, a change-agent and faculty for executive coaching and mentoring in the areas of strategy, organizational culture change, strategic marketing, and more.
Throughout his talk, Dr. Iyer encouraged the audience to cultivate childlike curiosity and emphasized on how laughter plays an important role in learning. A big believer of the phrase 'practice to perfect every day', he motivated Extentians to enjoy what they do as it produces excellence. It was a very interactive and lively session, which left the audience feeling energized.
About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.
