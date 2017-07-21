News By Tag
Mimecast Report: 45mn Emails Passed by Incumbent Email Security Systems, Nearly 25% are "Unsafe
"To achieve a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy, organizations need to first assess the actual capabilities of their current email security solution. Then, they should ensure there's a plan in place that covers advanced security, data management and business continuity, as well as awareness training to the end user, which combined help prevent attacks and mitigate business impact," said Ed Jennings, chief operating officer at Mimecast. "These quarterly Mimecast ESRA reports highlight the need for the entire industry to work toward a higher standard of email security."
Malware Attachments, Impersonation Attacks and Dangerous File Types Still on the Rise
The risks to email remain whether delivered to a cloud-based, on-premises, or to a hybrid email environment. Email remains the top attack vector for delivering security threats such as ransomware, impersonation, and malicious files or URLs. Attackers motives include credential theft, extracting a ransom, defrauding victims of corporate data and funds and in several recent cases, sabotage with data being permanently destroyed. To date, Mimecast's ESRA reports have inspected the inbound email received for 62,323 email users over a cumulative 428 days. More than 45 million emails were inspected, all of which had passed through the incumbent email security system in use by each organization – of this, 31 percent were deemed "unsafe" by Mimecast. These assessments have uncovered more than 10.8 million pieces of spam, 8,682 dangerous file types, 1,778 known and 503 unknown malware attachments and 9,677 impersonation emails to date.
Top Cloud Email Service Providers Missing Advanced, But Very Common Threats
When the data was sliced by incumbent email security vendor the report found that even some of the top email cloud players were missing commonly found advanced security threats, highlighting the need for a multi-layered approach to email security. Notably these cloud vendors are leaving organizations vulnerable by missing millions of spam emails and thousands of threats and allowing them to be delivered to the users' email inboxes. Many organizations have a false sense of security believing that a single cloud email vendor can provide the appropriate security measures to ensure protection from email threats. This quarterly ESRA report strongly indicates the need for organizations to consider third party email security services to more effectively secure their email and increase their overall cyber resilience.
Late last year, Mimecast commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate drivers of cloud-based email adoption and to evaluate their related business concerns and expectations. The report, titled Closing The Cloud Email Security Gap, revealed that only 5% of respondents are very confident in the overall security capabilities of their chosen email cloud provider. In fact, 44% of respondents said they would review the security implications of their cloud provider more thoroughly if they were to deploy a cloud-based email platform again. In this report, Forrester Consulting recommended that to enhance their cyber resilience, these organizations should leverage a third-party security services provider to defend against all forms of email-borne threats.
