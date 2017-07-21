News By Tag
* Accounting Services Singapore
* Cheap accounting services
* Bookkeeping Services Singapore
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SBS Consulting Said, Find the Ideal firm at the Right time for Your Accounting Services Singapore
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd, a Singaporean accounting firm, offers bookkeeping & accounting services Singapore. Apart from core Accounting/ Bookkeeping solutions, it also deals in XBRL, GST registration & filing, & Director's Report/ Compilation Report.
"For today's competitive world, the outsourced accounting firm has become an important aspect for most of the companies. The firm's ability to solve accounting issues, reduce the tax burden and meet compliance requirements is paramount for the business. The clients can reinvest time and money they could save by hiring a good accounting firm for the growth of their business. The size of the business is critical in this aspect; one must make sure to hire a firm that can be scaled as per the requirements. The choice of right accounting firm has to be made with care," She stated.
She further added, "We at SBS cater to all size of businesses starting from start-ups, medium-sized to big businesses. We are a firm that has everything (accounting service) for everyone (all size of business). Our services are customizable as per the requirements of the clients. Plus, our accountants are much more than just financial advisors. At times, finding the right accounting firm in Singapore could be challenging and time-consuming. We have unparalleled accounting services that you can trust wholeheartedly. Our guidance and advisory quality are beyond the expectation of clients."
One of the happy clients of SBS while sharing his experience with us, said, "SBS Consulting is the third accounting firm my business has been associated with so far. After scaling our business, we went on to hire one of the big firms, but unfortunately, it did not work for us. That firm was way too big for our requirements. Now, we are happily associated with the accounting team of SBS; this is the right firm we are searching for since the day of inception.
We have an integrated strategic relationship with the team who guide us in every critical action of our business. For instances, they identify our weaker areas and help us in improving those. Also, they discuss with us to strategically reduce the tax burden without violating any tax laws. The best part of SBS accounting team is that they are always available whenever we need. To put simply, support of accounting team of SBS is robust and unmatchable."
The Main Offerings of Accounting Services in Singapore of SBS Consulting are stated as follows:
• Assist in setting up the chart of accounts
• Monthly/ Quarterly/ Yearly accounting services and issue balance sheet, income statement, & trial balance
• General ledger
• Bank reconciliation
• Fixed assets register
• Verification of general office expenses and supplier invoices
• Account Receivables and Accounts Payables
• Prepayment, deposit and accrual schedule
• Preparation of Balance Sheet and Income Statement
• GST accounting, recording, and quarterly GST return filing
• Preparation of Compilation Report/Director's Report
• Preparation of audit schedule and assistance to statutory auditor
• Compilation and filing of XBRL statement
• Cash Flow Analysis
• Advice or assistance in accounting as per Singapore Accounting Standards
Ms. Meena went on to say that, "Since incorporation, SBS' cheap accounting services have been adding value to our huge client base across the industry. We have been acclaimed to be one of the cost-efficient services providers in accounting industry in Singapore. This recognition has had helped us to attract the client from all walks of life. Once the clients experience our service, they tend to continue the service as long as their business exists. We foster a long-term relationship with our clients that remains intact even after our project ends.
The buzz our clients have created about us in the market through the mouth publicity is the testimonial to their utmost satisfaction with our accounting services Singapore. A large number of clients has joined us as per the recommendation of our previous clients. Their appreciations motivate us to deliver even better services."
She concluded, "The decision of picking right accounting vendor must be based on the various factors. However, many businesses look solely on cost. The efficiency & reputation of the firm, experience, and expertise of accounting staffs, support, accessibility, and responsiveness of the team are the few other key components to be considered. Luckily, our team is endowed with all these factors. In addition, prices are also very cost-effective. If the current accounting team is not helping the business drive fiscal results, it is the right time to make the switch to us."
About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based corporate firm dealing in a wide array of business services ranging from accounting, company incorporation to payroll services. The firm is notable for its competitiveness, prices, quality service and customer care. Apart from bookkeeping & accounting services, it also provides comprehensive solutions in company registration, corporate tax, GST, payroll services, registered address services and prompt corporate secretarial services.
Contact Info:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
Visit: https://www.sbsgroup.com.sg/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
Singapore
179094 - Singapore
Phone: +65-6536 0036
Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg
Media Contact
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
+65-6536 0036
***@sbsgroup.com.sg
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse