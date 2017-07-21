News By Tag
Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Sarah Doyon
Most recently, she was a recruiter, helping employ people in the city, as well as nationwide. Although that was a very rewarding job, she wanted to be able to connect with her clients on more of a personal level, which is what led her to real estate. While growing up, Sarah was by her dad's side while he bought and sold multiple houses. She knows that buying or selling a home for the first time or the tenth time is a stressful process for the entire family, and wants to be a helping hand and a trusted friend along the way.
HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.
http://www.homegaterealestate.com/
