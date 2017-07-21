 
"Weekly Digest" – India Deflation: Strategic, Tactical and Operational Options for RBI

Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" on 26 July
 
 
Financial Research
MUMBAI, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Decimal Point Analytics has published its weekly digest on 26 July titled "India Deflation: Strategic, Tactical and Operational Options for RBI"

In this edition, Decimal point has listed the responses available with RBI to emerge from the possible deflation in India. The author has laid out a unique Strategic, Tactical & Operational response in the incisive article.

It includes revising and narrowing the inflation band to lowering policy rates and abandoning the MSS.

Read the complete article here

http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/weeklydigest/26July2017/index.html

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.

Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.

Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.

