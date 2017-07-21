News By Tag
"Weekly Digest" – India Deflation: Strategic, Tactical and Operational Options for RBI
Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" on 26 July
In this edition, Decimal point has listed the responses available with RBI to emerge from the possible deflation in India. The author has laid out a unique Strategic, Tactical & Operational response in the incisive article.
It includes revising and narrowing the inflation band to lowering policy rates and abandoning the MSS.
Read the complete article here
http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
91 22 3001 5200
rachel.fernandes@
