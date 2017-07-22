 
Industry News





Pirate Pete's Voyage Children's Book Series Launches on Kickstarter

Local stay at home mom and doctor duo is asking for help through the popular crowdfunding site to assist with production, distribution and marketing of the first book in the series, titled, Tooth Ahoy!: Pirate Pete's Voyage to Healthy Teeth.
 
 
STUART, Fla. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Stay at home mom, Lisa Soesbe of Port St. Lucie and her coauthor, doctor and nutritionist Mitchell Kershner, ND are raising $15,000 for an exciting project just launched on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding site, in an all or nothing 30-day campaign ending on August 25, 2017.  Kickstarter helps people with a dream raise funds to bring their projects to life.

The campaign was launched to raise money to produce, distribute and market their children's book, Tooth Ahoy!: Pirate Pete's Voyage to Healthy Teeth into schools, libraries, dental offices, and bookstores all over the country.

The book takes the kids on an adventure with characters, Pirate Pete and Sweet P, the Pineapple Parrot, who voyage with their crew to find the treasure to a healthy mouth. The story instantly engages young children with its colorful and entertaining characters while also getting them excited to take care of their own teeth. Tooth Ahoy has been positively received by parents, grandparents, children and dental professionals.

"We've been looking for a way to impress upon our daughter the need for good dental hygiene without sounding too preachy. This book helps to turn the basics of good oral hygiene into a fun, easy to understand guide for small children. Colorful pages, interesting characters and an adventure story makes a somewhat scary topic into an easy to digest book for small kids. The book also puts an emphasis on healthy eating which I really liked." -Amazon Customer

The coauthors are offering rewards as a thank you to those who pledge to help with a donation to the campaign. Rewards range from healthy recipe cards, to a set to of books for a classroom, and even a custom dental office package that includes promotional products to help a dental office to grow their business.

You can check out the campaign by visiting  http://www.toothahoy.com which links directly to the Kickstarter campaign.

Lisa Soesbe (772) 242-7077
***@toothahoy.com
Source:One Healthier Way, LLC
Email:***@toothahoy.com Email Verified
