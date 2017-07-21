News By Tag
American Indian artifacts, art and related collectibles up for bid August 12-13, at Best of Santa Fe
Over 800 pieces of American Indian artifacts, art and related collectibles, to include two major collections and other items in a variety of categories, will come up for bid at Best of Santa Fe, an annual auction hosted by Allard Auctions, Inc.
This year's Best of Santa Fe is being held the week before Indian Market, giving collectors of American Indian items added incentive to be in town that weekend. For those who can't be there in person, online bidding will be provided by iCollector.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. Santa Fe Scottish Rite Temple is at 463 Paseo de Peralta.
One of the major collections is that of the longtime collector, hobbyist, Indian trader and feather artist Bob Wills from Dumont, N.J. "We're honored to have Bob's beadwork collection, plus the other interesting things he's gathered over the years," said Steve Allard of Allard Auctions, Inc.
The other headliner is an old collection of beadwork, baskets, cornhusks, horse gear and other pieces, gathered in the Columbia River Basin in the 1950s and '60s. All pieces are documented in the ledger of the original owner, Tommy Thompson, along with interesting notes and stories.
Also consigned are additional quality beadwork examples, a huge assortment of fine baskets, several high-end Navajo rugs/weavings, some rare old Pueblo pottery, "and the best group of Northwest Coast and Eskimo items it's ever been our privilege to offer," Mr. Allard remarked.
The auction will also feature lots of great Indian jewelry, some really rare original Native and Western art, a collection of Apache items, kachina carvings, Santa Fe antiques, antique trade beads, and a selection of interesting and hard-to-find antique, Western and Mexican collectibles.
A strong candidate for top lot of the auction is the early-to-mid-
Of all the Navajo rug/weavings up for bid, one stands out from the rest, as much for its size (133 inches by 92 inches) as its estimate ($15,000-$30,000)
Other Navajo rugs will include a mid-1900s extra fine weave fancy Germantown revival wearing blanket, very colorful and with symmetrical designs and fringed edges, 53 inches by 40 inches (est. $10,000-$20,000);
Several goldtone photos by the renowned American photographer E.S. Curtis (1868-1952) will cross the auction block. One is an early 1900s original orotone photo titled The Old Well at Acoma, in the original frame and signed (est. $10,000-$20,000)
Two very different lots have identical estimates of $5,000-$10,000. One is a mid-to-late 1800s Mohawk solid wood cradleboard with elaborately hand-carved and painted designs and crossed early Canadian flags, 28 inches in length. The other is a circa 1900s Zuni pottery water jar, rather large (12 inches by 14 inches) and very interesting with rare double deer figures and floral forms.
Start times are 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, and 10 am on Sunday, Aug. 13 (Mountain time). Previews will be held both auction days: from 8 am until noon on Aug. 12 and from 8-10 am on Aug. 13. A buyer's premium of 20 percent (for online purchases) and 15 percent (for in-person and absentee bidding) will be applied to all purchases. Register in advance for online bidding.
Allard Auctions, Inc. has been selling exclusively American Indian artifacts and art at auction since 1968. The firm is always on the hunt for quality merchandise for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, you may call them at (406) 745-0500 or toll-free: (888) 314-0343; or, you can e-mail them at info@allardauctions.com.
To learn more about Allard Auctions, Inc., and the upcoming Best of Santa Fe 2017 auction Aug. 12-13, visit www.allardauctions.com. For a full color catalog ($30), you may call (406) 745-0500.
Steve Allard
***@allardauctions.com
