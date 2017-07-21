 
Industry News





Author Ruthe McDonald Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Reflections4Life Blog with Eighth Publication

Ruthe McDonald releases her eighth publication, What Love Teaches Me, Volume III of her Inspirational Series, Reflections4Life, coinciding with the anniversary of her weekly Blog and Ministry, Reflectiosn4Life.
 
 
What Love Teaches Me, Volume 3
What Love Teaches Me, Volume 3
 
SCRANTON, Pa. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- It is another reason to celebrate for author Ruthe McDonald! In addition to celebrating ten years of her weekly Blog and Ministry, Reflections4Life, Ms. McDonald releases her eighth publication, What Love Teaches Me, the third book in her inspirational series, Reflections4Life, named after her weekly Blog.

About the Book

    Daily words of encouragement and inspiration.

    WHAT LOVE TEACHES ME, is a compilation of daily thoughts and introspections over the past two years, written to encourage, inspire, uplift, and cause a heart and mental shift; preparing you to receive and walk in the promises of God for your life.

      Love teaches many things every day. Hence the use of "Teaches" instead of "Taught" because the simple fact is, we are all learning something new every single day when we keep our hearts and minds open to love. Each day love is teaching something new and wonderful about ourselves and of others if we dare to listen.

      It [love] is the great equalizer, showing up in many different ways through different people at different times throughout our lifetime.

      Reflections4Life: What Love Teaches Me, Volume III is more than a book; it is a labor of love with honest, sincere, bold, and encouraging words to stir your heart and move your soul, filled with lessons we can apply to our everyday lives.

For a list of retailers where you can get your copy, go to, https://books.pronoun.com/what-love-teaches-me/

The Author

In addition to being an inspirational author, Ruthe McDonald pens fiction novels, as well—most centering on family dynamics, strife, and the ins and outs of love. Ms. McDonald is the CEO of a small press-publishing house and consulting boutique. Her company caters to the needs of authors seeking to self-publish, small businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Ms. McDonald will be releasing her ninth and tenth publications later this year—both will be fiction titles, the fourth in her popular Busby Series, and her first book in her long anticipated eight-book familial series, The DelFyres. To find out more about Author Ruthe McDonald, subscribe to her email list at, https://www.iamruthemcdonald.com

Contact
Ruthe McDonald
***@iamruthemcdonald.com
