 
News By Tag
* Automobiles
* Drag Racing
* Auto Racing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Tread City Tire & Wheel Renews with the WNYSRA as Title Sponsor

4th Year of partnership between the premier tire distributor and racing series
 
 
Tread City Tire / WNYSRA Competitor Performs the Critical Burnout Procedure
Tread City Tire / WNYSRA Competitor Performs the Critical Burnout Procedure
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Automobiles
Drag Racing
Auto Racing

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tread City Tire / Western New York Super Rod Association (WNYSRA) today proudly announced that Tread City Tire & Wheel, headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY, will remain as the title sponsor for the racing series for the fourth year running.  The racing series, founded in 2014, highlights some of the best sportsman drag racers in the Northeast.  As has been the case the previous 3 years, Tread City Tire & Wheel will be the official tire and wheel supplier of the racing series.

The Tread City Tire / Western New York Super Rod Association showcases competition in the International Hot Rod Association's (IHRA) Super Rod category, one of the longest running sportsman drag racing classes in existence.  Super Rod features a wide variety of full-bodied cars and street roadsters that run on a 9.90 second index in the quarter mile.  All races are started using a 4-tenths of a second "Pro-Tree".

Jason Oldfield, co-founder of the WNYSRA, stated, "We're thrilled to have Tread City Tire & Wheel back as our title sponsor.  Don Raiser and the entire staff at Tread City Tire & Wheel have been fantastic to work with over the past few years, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue to educate the community about the unprecedented value Tread City Tire & Wheel offers."

For over 25 years, Tread City Tire & Wheel has been providing Western New York customers with low prices and superior service on new and used tires and wheels.  In addition to their standard services at their retail locations, Tread City Tire & Wheel also provides their unique mobile tire service, which is reflected in their motto, "We are the tire store at your door!"  With these exceptional services, it should come as no surprise that Tread City Tire & Wheel quickly outgrew their original location in North Tonawanda, and has since expanded to 3 locations across Western New York, adding stores in both Lockport and Cheektowaga, NY.

Co-owner of Tread City Tire & Wheel, Don Raiser, and partners Tom & Sal Trigilio, had this to say about their partnership with the Western New York Super Rod Association:  "Everyone at Tread City Tire & Wheel is excited about our continued involvement with the Western New York Super Rod Association.  The WNYSRA features some of the closest, most exciting racing around, which the fans absolutely love, and we believe that they'll also love hearing about Tread City Tire & Wheel's guiding principles; great value in tires and wheels with top-notch customer service."

In conjunction with this announcement, a points fund has been created in the Tread City Tire / Western New York Super Rod Association that will award more than $1,000 in cash to the top three points earners throughout the season.  Jason Oldfield stated, "This would not have been possible without the support of Tread City Tire & Wheel.  Our series champion will now have a substantial prize package to go along with bragging rights of triumphing over some of the best drag racers in the region."

About the Western New York Super Rod Association (WNYSRA):

The Western New York Super Rod Association was founded in 2014 to provide an outlet for some of the best heads-up, pro-tree competitors in western New York, southern Ontario, and northwestern Pennsylvania to compete in one of the longest running sportsman drag racing categories, IHRA's Super Rod or NHRA's Super Gas.  For 2017, the series will be comprised of 6 events to be run exclusively at the 2016 IHRA Division 3 Track of the Year, Empire Dragway, in Leicester, NY.  For more information, visit the WNYSRA website at http://www.wnysra.com, or find them on Facebook or Twitter @WNYSRA.

About Tread City Tire & Wheel:

Tread City Tire & Wheel is your one-stop, on-the-spot auto service headquarters for a complete line of quality tires and auto services.  For years, Tread City Tire & Wheel has provided Western New York with not only the latest in wheel and tire technology, but also the services required to keep your vehicle looking good and running great, including their extraordinary mobile tire service.  At Tread City Tire & Wheel, their friendly and knowledgeable staff, quick and dependable service professionals, and affordable prices all come together to make driving out on a new set of wheels and tires quick and easy.  For a personal consultation, stop by one of Tread City Tire & Wheel's three locations at 89 Thompson St. in North Tonawanda, NY, 3440 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga, NY, or their newest location at 6563 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport, NY., or visit them on the web at www.treadcitytire.com.

Contact
Jason Oldfield
***@wnysra.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wnysra.com Email Verified
Tags:Automobiles, Drag Racing, Auto Racing
Industry:Sports
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Western New York Super Rod Association PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share