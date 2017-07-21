News By Tag
Tread City Tire & Wheel Renews with the WNYSRA as Title Sponsor
4th Year of partnership between the premier tire distributor and racing series
The Tread City Tire / Western New York Super Rod Association showcases competition in the International Hot Rod Association's (IHRA) Super Rod category, one of the longest running sportsman drag racing classes in existence. Super Rod features a wide variety of full-bodied cars and street roadsters that run on a 9.90 second index in the quarter mile. All races are started using a 4-tenths of a second "Pro-Tree".
Jason Oldfield, co-founder of the WNYSRA, stated, "We're thrilled to have Tread City Tire & Wheel back as our title sponsor. Don Raiser and the entire staff at Tread City Tire & Wheel have been fantastic to work with over the past few years, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue to educate the community about the unprecedented value Tread City Tire & Wheel offers."
For over 25 years, Tread City Tire & Wheel has been providing Western New York customers with low prices and superior service on new and used tires and wheels. In addition to their standard services at their retail locations, Tread City Tire & Wheel also provides their unique mobile tire service, which is reflected in their motto, "We are the tire store at your door!" With these exceptional services, it should come as no surprise that Tread City Tire & Wheel quickly outgrew their original location in North Tonawanda, and has since expanded to 3 locations across Western New York, adding stores in both Lockport and Cheektowaga, NY.
Co-owner of Tread City Tire & Wheel, Don Raiser, and partners Tom & Sal Trigilio, had this to say about their partnership with the Western New York Super Rod Association:
In conjunction with this announcement, a points fund has been created in the Tread City Tire / Western New York Super Rod Association that will award more than $1,000 in cash to the top three points earners throughout the season. Jason Oldfield stated, "This would not have been possible without the support of Tread City Tire & Wheel. Our series champion will now have a substantial prize package to go along with bragging rights of triumphing over some of the best drag racers in the region."
About the Western New York Super Rod Association (WNYSRA):
The Western New York Super Rod Association was founded in 2014 to provide an outlet for some of the best heads-up, pro-tree competitors in western New York, southern Ontario, and northwestern Pennsylvania to compete in one of the longest running sportsman drag racing categories, IHRA's Super Rod or NHRA's Super Gas. For 2017, the series will be comprised of 6 events to be run exclusively at the 2016 IHRA Division 3 Track of the Year, Empire Dragway, in Leicester, NY. For more information, visit the WNYSRA website at http://www.wnysra.com, or find them on Facebook or Twitter @WNYSRA.
About Tread City Tire & Wheel:
Tread City Tire & Wheel is your one-stop, on-the-spot auto service headquarters for a complete line of quality tires and auto services. For years, Tread City Tire & Wheel has provided Western New York with not only the latest in wheel and tire technology, but also the services required to keep your vehicle looking good and running great, including their extraordinary mobile tire service. At Tread City Tire & Wheel, their friendly and knowledgeable staff, quick and dependable service professionals, and affordable prices all come together to make driving out on a new set of wheels and tires quick and easy. For a personal consultation, stop by one of Tread City Tire & Wheel's three locations at 89 Thompson St. in North Tonawanda, NY, 3440 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga, NY, or their newest location at 6563 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport, NY., or visit them on the web at www.treadcitytire.com.
