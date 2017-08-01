Country(s)
Author Austiage Formulates a Blueprint for Creating a Positive Beauty Mind-Set in New Book THE MIRROR SAID, "YOU'RE BE-YOU-TIFUL"
Embracing Positive Lifestyle Choices and People Associations Creates Inner and Outer Beauty
An unexpected question ("Does the mirror make you feel ugly?") was the spark that led Austiage to pen THE MIRROR SAID, "YOU'RE BE-YOU-TIFUL."
Austiage asserts that beauty is much more than aesthetic. She emphasizes that character is an essential component of beauty and encourages readers to bolster their character by being positive and kind to themselves and others. The author repeatedly stresses the importance of having a strong belief in one's self and explains how this belief affects how people see themselves, the type of people they invite into their lives, and the manner in which they take care of themselves and pursue their goals.
Austiage says, "In my point of view, my book is about helping those who are at the point in their lives that they want to feel better about themselves. I think my book will help people understand that they aren't the only contributing factor in feeling good or bad about themselves. Rather, the everyday lifestyle choices they make, the people they surround themselves with, and the words they use all merge to develop a feeling unique to how they feel about their identity. Learning how to break down different aspects of daily life and to reevaluate them will dramatically change the way they perceive themselves."
About the Author
Austiage is a former national-level champion fencer who was born in Washington, DC. She speaks seven languages, attended American University, and is the founder of the Star Individuality Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports youths in developing their unique individuality.
212 pages
Softcover, $25.99; ISBN: 978-1547014590
E-book, $15.99
Publication date: August 2017
Published by CreateSpace
Available at www.Amazon.com
Twitter: @Austiage
Website: www.austiage.com
August 2017
