Author Austiage Formulates a Blueprint for Creating a Positive Beauty Mind-Set in New Book THE MIRROR SAID, "YOU'RE BE-YOU-TIFUL"

Embracing Positive Lifestyle Choices and People Associations Creates Inner and Outer Beauty

-- In her motivational self-help book,former elite athlete Austiage offers readers a foundation for embracing their unique beauty in a world that doesn't always value diversity and individuality. Writing in a welcoming, conversational style, Austiage outlines a plan for embracing a positive self-image that develops from the inside out.An unexpected question ("Does the mirror make you feel ugly?") was the spark that led Austiage to penShe met the young girl, Julianne, who posed the question while donating supplies to a children's hospital. After talking with the girl about beauty and what it means, the author felt moved to share her thoughts with others on this delicate subject, which many people—young and old, male and female—frequently struggle with. The book has a powerful message that begins by focusing on the individual.Austiage asserts that beauty is much more than aesthetic. She emphasizes that character is an essential component of beauty and encourages readers to bolster their character by being positive and kind to themselves and others. The author repeatedly stresses the importance of having a strong belief in one's self and explains how this belief affects how people see themselves, the type of people they invite into their lives, and the manner in which they take care of themselves and pursue their goals.takes an in-depth look at the necessity of self-care including eating well without foregoing pleasure, incorporating fitness and relaxation in one's daily life, using makeup to highlight and enhance one's beauty, discarding fear and doubt to follow opportunities to find one's passion, and reevaluating relationships to make conscious decisions about the people in one's life.Austiage says, "In my point of view, my book is about helping those who are at the point in their lives that they want to feel better about themselves. I think my book will help people understand that they aren't the only contributing factor in feeling good or bad about themselves. Rather, the everyday lifestyle choices they make, the people they surround themselves with, and the words they use all merge to develop a feeling unique to how they feel about their identity. Learning how to break down different aspects of daily life and to reevaluate them will dramatically change the way they perceive themselves."Austiage wrote"to help everyone understand that they have the ability to feel beautiful. Ultimately, I want readers to step away from my book feeling happiness, beauty, and pride from the inside out."About the AuthorAustiage is a former national-level champion fencer who was born in Washington, DC. She speaks seven languages, attended American University, and is the founder of the Star Individuality Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports youths in developing their unique individuality. Her bookexplores the societal pressures that many people are faced with today and offers a game plan for nurturing individuality and owning one's beauty.212 pagesSoftcover, $25.99; ISBN: 978-1547014590E-book, $15.99Publication date: August 2017Published by CreateSpaceAvailable at www.Amazon.com Twitter: @AustiageWebsite: www.austiage.com August 2017Media Contact:Charlie Barrett, The Barrett Company Communications 310-471-5764Email: http://cbarrett@ thebarrettco.com , or barcopr@earthlink.net