July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


SuperSurv Selected for Road Data Collection in Meurthe-et-Moselle, France

The award-winning mobile GIS app- SuperSurv 10 was selected by DDT in Meurthe-et-Moselle department to collect and edit road data in the field.
 
 
NEIHU, Taiwan - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Developed by Supergeo Technologies Inc., the award-winning mobile GIS software- SuperSurv 10 was earlier selected by Direction Départementale des Territoires (DDT) in Meurthe-et-Moselle, France. Integrated various geo-related authorities, the DDT is a newly established government agency in France that aims to provide and implement sustainable development policies for local communities.

Based on Android operating system, SuperSurv 10 is a mobile app that integrates powerful GIS and GPS technologies to help field workers to collect, edit, and adjust spatial data. Moreover, it supports advanced positioning service NTRIP, which allows users to collect sub-meter accuracy data. Also, its support for cloud storage services and various OGC standards helps field crews to synchronize data so that other team members can edit the data instantly, enhancing the efficiency of field works. Taking road data collection as an example, the staff of DDT can receive WFS service and update the latest condition of roads and utility holes directly in the field, saving the time spent on uploading data to the device before the work.

Experience the free trial of SuperSurv 10:
http://www.supergeo.com.tw/d_Desktop_GIS.asp?ProductType=...

Watch Supergeo TV & learn SuperSurv 10 with ease:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPR8SoCq6qHTRPsmcC...

About Supergeo

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.

Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.

Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc.
***@supergeo.com.tw
Source:
Email:***@supergeo.com.tw Email Verified
