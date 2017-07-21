News By Tag
SuperSurv Selected for Road Data Collection in Meurthe-et-Moselle, France
The award-winning mobile GIS app- SuperSurv 10 was selected by DDT in Meurthe-et-Moselle department to collect and edit road data in the field.
Based on Android operating system, SuperSurv 10 is a mobile app that integrates powerful GIS and GPS technologies to help field workers to collect, edit, and adjust spatial data. Moreover, it supports advanced positioning service NTRIP, which allows users to collect sub-meter accuracy data. Also, its support for cloud storage services and various OGC standards helps field crews to synchronize data so that other team members can edit the data instantly, enhancing the efficiency of field works. Taking road data collection as an example, the staff of DDT can receive WFS service and update the latest condition of roads and utility holes directly in the field, saving the time spent on uploading data to the device before the work.
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
