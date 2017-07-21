News By Tag
Groupon Honors The Labyrinth Escape Rooms with Best of Groupon 2017 Designation
Local escape room, The Labyrinth Escape Rooms, awarded 'Best Of Groupon" award.
Only a handful of merchants received the Best of Groupon distinction and are identifiable to consumers on the Best of Groupon page on Groupon.com (https://www.groupon.com/
"We're proud to feature so many great locally-owned businesses in our marketplace, and it's exciting to have the chance to showcase top merchants who have delivered unbeatable service to their customers," said Jay Klauminzer, Vice President of Local Deals, Groupon.
"It was simple—Groupon connected us with local customers, and many of them have become regulars and familiar faces," said Crystal Wyatt, Owner of The Labyrinth Escape Rooms in Brandon. "We were able to customize our offer to meet essential business needs and diversify the ways in which we promote our business."
To check out the latest Groupon offer for The Labyrinth Escape Rooms, please visit us at www.labyrinthescaperooms.com. If you represent a local business who's interested in running on Groupon, you can easily get started at https://www.groupon.com/
About The Labyrinth Escape Rooms
The Labyrinth is Brandon's first fully interactive escape room. Escape rooms are the latest trend in real life gaming adventures with one goal: Escape!
Escape rooms are the hottest new addition to the entertainment world. Come and be challenged by the real life adventure of discovering secret codes, riddles, and hidden objects to aide you in your escape.
Players in groups of 2-6 are challenged to escape themed rooms in 60 minutes while using only one tool: Teamwork!
About Groupon
Groupon is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.
Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.
To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/
Press Contact:
The Labyrinth Escape Rooms
Crystal A Wyatt
813-563-9587
Crystal@labyrinthescaperooms.com
Contact
Crystal Wyatt
***@labyrinthescaperooms.com
