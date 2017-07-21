 
Groupon Honors The Labyrinth Escape Rooms with Best of Groupon 2017 Designation

Local escape room, The Labyrinth Escape Rooms, awarded 'Best Of Groupon" award.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Groupon (www.groupon.com) has honored The Labyrinth Escape Rooms as part of its annual Best of Groupon collection, which recognizes local businesses for the popularity of their Groupon campaigns and high levels of customer service.

Only a handful of merchants received the Best of Groupon distinction and are identifiable to consumers on the Best of Groupon page on Groupon.com (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/bestofgroupon) and in the Groupon mobile app (https://www.groupon.com/mobile), via unique badging on their Groupon deal pages, and through special email sends. Best of Groupon merchants span a wide range of geographies and industries, including health and beauty, food and drink, and activities-based businesses.

"We're proud to feature so many great locally-owned businesses in our marketplace, and it's exciting to have the chance to showcase top merchants who have delivered unbeatable service to their customers," said Jay Klauminzer, Vice President of Local Deals, Groupon.

"It was simple—Groupon connected us with local customers, and many of them have become regulars and familiar faces," said Crystal Wyatt, Owner of The Labyrinth Escape Rooms in Brandon. "We were able to customize our offer to meet essential business needs and diversify the ways in which we promote our business."

To check out the latest Groupon offer for The Labyrinth Escape Rooms, please visit us at www.labyrinthescaperooms.com. If you represent a local business who's interested in running on Groupon, you can easily get started at https://www.groupon.com/merchant.

About The Labyrinth Escape Rooms

The Labyrinth is Brandon's first fully interactive escape room.  Escape rooms are the latest trend in real life gaming adventures with one goal: Escape!

Escape rooms are the hottest new addition to the entertainment world.  Come and be challenged by the real life adventure of discovering secret codes, riddles, and hidden objects to aide you in your escape.

Players in groups of 2-6 are challenged to escape themed rooms in 60 minutes while using only one tool: Teamwork!

About Groupon

Groupon is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht...). To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

Press Contact:

The Labyrinth Escape Rooms

Crystal A Wyatt

813-563-9587

Crystal@labyrinthescaperooms.com

