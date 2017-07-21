Ay Savvy Releases his second greatest musical content worldwide!

Prepare to be in shock and awe and amazed from this latest project!

Reallifedopemusic by Ay Savvy

Andrew-Drew Knibbs Owner & CEO

Crystal Tories Knibbs-Co-Owner & Boss Lady

9129963747

-- This young lyrical thug is not bowing out for no one, not even his so called lyrical Sound Boys MC's!Ay Savvy is here to prove that he his the rightful heir to the Hip Hop Rap legacy, a prize that has been greatly coveted by so many others who claim to be the best of the best at this Genre, Hip Hop & Rap.About less than a month ago, Ay Savvy got signed to Indie Label G.I. Records LLC an affiliate of No Limit Forever East and releases his first solo project "My Niggas" which he has gotten so much buzz from and has increased his fan base more than two folds. Now, just to show his fans and the world how serious he his, Ay Savvy drop another major project, this time, he skillfully lay it down like a smoke bomb as he lace each track with so much lyrical C-4, that all seven tracks will have any music lover of Hip Hop Rap under a spell of mystical rhymes, filled with hedonestic metaphoric jism that will assure you ultimate cigar reefer smoking pleasure after listening to all his tracks."Real Life Dope Music" will make you want to experience the Real Life of Ay Savvy. Are you a lover of juicy inside information about an artist? Would you like to know more about Ay Savvy's life? What about other people's dirty laundry? Then it is worth the time you take to listen to his new project "Real Life Dope Music" and feel the heat and experrience what he experience, see what he see through his musical talent. Available now for Pre-release only on ITunes, Spotify, Tidal, and if you are lucky you might find it on Amazon and Google Play.Official release date his coming soon.