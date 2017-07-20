News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Selling A Car With Expired Registration In Adelaide
If your rego has expired you should keep in mind the following tips.
Try To Register Your Car Before You Sell It
If you're considering "selling your car" its best you plan a mechanical check and go ahead with registering it. Once registered a car is easy to sell because people tend to avoid cars that are not registered. Buyers usually assume that if the rego has expired then is some major fault with the car. Therefore it is important that you check with a registered mechanic before buying an unregistered car. It's better to calculate all costs when considering to buy an unregistered vehicle. Green slip, pink slip and rego costs need to be factored in. if the car is really old and damaged its best to sell it to a wrecker than registering it.
Mark The Price Down Or Reduce The Price
IF you are really desperate to sell the car and do not want to register the car, you will need to do something that will attract serious buyers who will be willing to take the car of your hands. By marking the price down you will attract potential buyers. It is important to let the buyer know your vehicle has no rego and the reason behind it. You can justify the low price by telling the buyer the car has no rego and if the buyer knows a lot about vehicles surely he will take your car.
Check with Your Local Wrecker near You
If the vehicle is really old and unwanted and of no use, then the better option would be to sell the car to a local wrecker like EZY Car Wreckers Adelaide. We will tend to pay higher in comparison to a Car Removal Company. EZY Car Wreckers will use the car for its parts while removal company might only use it for scrap metal.
Selling a car with expired rego in Adelaide SA is allowed as long as it has a cleared title.
EZY Car Wreckers Adelaide can help you sell your car for FREE, without any cost. Why pay someone to remove your car, when you can get cash instantly with united car removal. Call us at 0431 346 388, ask for a quote and arrange to pick up its that easy.
WEB: http://ezycarwreckers.com.au
Media Contact
Clixpert
rratnam@clixpert.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse