Winkler Public Relations Promotes Ross Winkler to Director of Government and Public AffairsS

-- Winkler Public Relations promoted Ross Winkler to Director of Government and Public Affairs. He will oversee the company's efforts in building relationships and engaging stakeholders, key business functions of Winkler Public Relations.Ross joined the company as Manager, Marketing Strategy in 2014. He will continue marketing strategy support for Winkler Public Relations and its customers, in addition to his focus on building and sustaining relationships with key government officials and key influential stakeholders in the region."As Winkler Public Relations' business has grown and evolved since our creation nearly a decade and a half ago, we have seen a great demand for government and stakeholder relations services," said Kathy Winkler, owner and president of Winkler Public Relations. "Ross has proven to be deft in establishing and maintaining relationships that are valuable to our customers and colleagues. We look forward to him further growing these relationships and expanding our organization's government and public affairs efforts."Ross graduated from Auburn University's Raymond J. Harbert College of Business with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Marketing. Prior to joining Winkler Public Relations, Ross worked as senior corporate account executive with Montgomery Biscuits Baseball, "AA" affiliate of Tampa Bay Rays.Winkler Public Relationshelps companies enhance brand and image, protect reputation and influence stakeholders through effective public relations, media relations, crisis communication and marketing strategies, as well as government relations and public affairs support. Winkler Public Relations is a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and TX HUB-certified business. For more information visit