Y Millz Drops Respect My Grind Volume 5 While On Tour In Japan

Y Millz, is completing his Japan Tour in Fukuoka-shi Japan filming music videos; working with ldesigners and recording new music at local studios. Introducing his new brand of music Trap-n Bz

Y_ Millz_ Respect_ My_ Volume_ Grind_ 5

Djamee

***@djamee.com Djamee

-- Y Millz, is releasing his 5th in a series of Respect My Grind Volume 5 Ambition Dedication Motivation which includes some of t his hottest tracks thus far with his trademark visuals and a bonus track "Loose Cannon" ft. A Boogie Wit The Hoodie.Recording artist and actor Y Millz, born Norman Reyes, distinguished himself by spreading autism awareness by giving away fidget spinners to 100 first kids who attended his Sunday, event last May 28th 2017 at St. Mary's Park in Mott Haven Bronx, New York. News 12 Bronx TV covered and reported that "Attendees said the event was a great way to encourage positivity in the community. Parents also got to enjoy an adult basketball gamer at the event."Earlier in 2017, Y Millz was featured in his first speaking role as Prince in the acclaimed "The Gospel," visual documentary based on the life of Alicia Keys directed by A.V.Rockwell. The documentary first premiered at Tribeca film festival."Grind Or Die Hustle or Starve Productions"is a global artistic and lifestyle movement with the majority of its members based in Fukuoka-shi Japan comrise if Dj's; artists; clothing designers; tattoos; musicians models and supporters.Y Millz is the founder and CEO of G.O.D.H.O.S with headquarter based in his native Brinx, New York in the United States. This is where his streetwear line of the same name is manufactured.Radio Station DJ's and new fans alike can expect Y Millz, to introduce them to a new style of music that he branded "Trap-N Bz. There are already a few videos and single on major digital stores available for streaming and download: Motivation; Weekend; No Hoe :You Know are already available for viewing on VEVO TV.Be prepared to enter Y Millz universe. It's opulent it's fashionable it's fun.On July 31st 2017 Respect My Grind Vol 5 will be avaialble for streaming as well as to download from iTunes, Amazon, Microsoft Groove, Google Play and Spotify to name only a few major digital stores.Y Millz, will be performing a "Club Free Up." at his favorite songs this will coincide with his birthday and the drop of his new visual "Feeling Some Tyoe Of Way Ft R4L YAAG his young brother. The video was directed by Ayoomoments Film.While in Japan Y Millz colaborated with designer MSGRFor Japan Bookings Press contact: Takashi Shmizu / Instagram @hez777For general Y Millz, general managemnt info & business inquiries contact Djamee: info@djamee.com - YMILLZ.COM