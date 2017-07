Commercial insurance agents reveal top industry carriers

38 Companies have come out on top in a list recognizing the top carriers voted by insurance agents.

--has released its fourth annual Brokers on Carriers report, featuring the top-performing carriers across key areas vital to agent-carrier relationship such as claims processing, marketing support, competitive rates, and more. Using a scale of one (poor) to 10 (excellent), commercial insurance agents were asked to rate their carriers in order to recognize the best in the industry—while also providing ideas for how these carriers can improve.38 carriers were singled out as top performers with 14 earning five-star ratings in all 10 categories, securing a place among the best of the best.· Allianz· Berkley· BITCO Insurance Companies· CapSpecialty· Erie Insurance· Everest National Insurance· FirstComp Insurance Company· Great American Insurance Company· Hudson Insurance Group· Liberty Mutual· Nautilus Insurance· Selective Insurance Group· United Fire Group Insurance· USLI"The overall carrier market greatly improved this year, and the results are very encouraging,"said Heather Turner,journalist. "In this report,lays out the best companies the industry has to offer, and provides the information on how carrier performance has changed over the past year—determining some noteworthy increases."Read the full report in issue 5.07 ofout now or view it online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/ us/contents/ e-magazin... ###is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource,provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry.also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.