Commercial insurance agents reveal top industry carriers
38 Companies have come out on top in a list recognizing the top carriers voted by insurance agents.
38 carriers were singled out as top performers with 14 earning five-star ratings in all 10 categories, securing a place among the best of the best.
· Allianz
· Berkley
· BITCO Insurance Companies
· CapSpecialty
· Erie Insurance
· Everest National Insurance
· FirstComp Insurance Company
· Great American Insurance Company
· Hudson Insurance Group
· Liberty Mutual
· Nautilus Insurance
· Selective Insurance Group
· United Fire Group Insurance
· USLI
"The overall carrier market greatly improved this year, and the results are very encouraging,"
Read the full report in issue 5.07 of Insurance Business America, out now or view it online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/
