Hydra-Electric Appoints New Head of Sales
Aerospace manufacturing pioneer brings on strategic sales executive to lead growing sales business
BURBANK, Calif. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Hydra-Electric Company, a trusted provider of breakthrough sensing technology for the aerospace industry, announced the recent appointment of Glenn Howski as Head of Sales. He will report directly to Hydra-Electric CEO, David Schmidt.
Glenn is a profit-focused executive bringing more than 20 years of progressive management in the aerospace industry. His successful track record consists of driving sales and marketing initiatives, building high-caliber teams, penetrating new markets, capturing market share, and surpassing targets.
"Glenn is just the resourceful and innovative leader we need at Hydra to drive revenue growth within the competitive, evolving markets of the aerospace industry," said David Schmidt, CEO of Hydra-Electric Company. "His substantial experience and expertise as a sales strategist, both domestically and internationally, will raise the bar for the team and guide everyone to achieve their top performance."
Most recently Glenn worked with Tech Mahindra Limited, a $4B multinational engineering and IT services provider employing over 10,000 engineers. At Tech Mahindra, Glenn grew the U.S. A&D business, and successfully captured new business accounts that generate over $10M annually. Prior to this position, Glenn actively worked with virtually every major player in the aerospace industry over the course of 30 years while at MPC Products Corporation and Woodward MPC, developing markets for their three main product lines: electrical actuation systems, flight deck control systems, and components (motors, sensors, and gears). As Group Director of Sales and Marketing, Glenn helped grow the organization from $165M to $200M in a two-year period, managing a global team of 53.
"It's very exciting to be selling a technology that is so distinguished from the rest in the marketplace,"
Glenn graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from Loyola University of Chicago.
About Hydra-Electric
Hydra-Electric is the trusted provider of reliable technology in sensors and switches in the aerospace industry. Its proven solutions include: pressure, temperature and multi-function sensors; and pressure, temperature and liquid flow switches. Hydra's high performance sensing technologies are able to address problems which were previously thought to be unsolvable, including: pressure-spike damage, pump ripple, high-speed impulses, burst diaphragms and broken wire bonds, to name a few.
The Company has been an innovator in the aerospace industry since 1948 when it introduced the Negative Rate Disc Spring design that remains the global standard today for aerospace pressure switches. Hydra-Electric's products are found in demanding military and commercial applications, including fixed and rotary wing aircraft, missiles, space launch platforms, ships and submarines, armored vehicles and UCAVs.
