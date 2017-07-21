Allied Wallet Awarded as a 2017 Silicon 100 Company

Allied Wallet Wins Certificate of Excellence (Silicon100)

-- Allied Wallet was awarded by The Silicon Review (http://thesiliconreview.com/)as part of its annual Silicon100 awards. The Silicon Review honors companies with a Certificate of Excellence for their accomplishments, products, and services.Allied Was recognized for its contributions to business and technology for providing a commendable solution for the e-commerce marketplace.By providing a sophisticated, interconnected payment system for businesses, Allied Wallet has bridged the gap between e-commerce and point-of-sale transactions for global companies.With Allied Wallet, a company can rely on one solution to handle their online transactions, point-of-sale transactions, and even integrate their employee and affiliate payouts within the service.Allied Wallet (http://alliedwallet.com/prides itself on its ability to simplify payments for companies in 196 countries and provide payment processing in 164 currencies.For their achievements in the payment space, Allied Wallet and Founder/CEO Dr. Andy Khawaja, proudly accepted the award in New Jersey from The Silicon Review's Editor-In-Chief (Sreshtha Banerjee) and Managing Director (Vishnu Vardhan Kulkharni)."We are very honored to receive another great award and to be recognized globally for the first-rate solution we strive to uphold. We will continue to innovate and provide industry-leading solutions and look forward to another year of international success," said Dr. Andy Khawaja.