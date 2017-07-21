News By Tag
* Pets
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. is a pet friendly company
Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is pleased to announce that all offices of Prospect Financial Group are pet-friendly.
Pets are being incorporated into the workday to relieve stress among employees and help dog owners in the community. Through the presence of pets in the offices, employees at Prospect Financial Group work in a relaxed environment to improve their overall well-being. A dog station with trash bags and a water bowl is placed outside the San Diego office to ensure the community can remain pet-friendly, as well. As pedestrians walk their dogs by the Prospect Financial Group office in San Diego, their pets are always welcome to take a break by having water in the shade.
"Incorporating pets in our office and supporting the community's pet friendly mentality has benefited all of the employees and locals. Jason often brings in his chow, Leroy, who instantly brightens up the workplace. Dogs are an important part of my life, so I love seeing that it's no different at work." Stated Laura Bromhead, Prospect Financial Group employee.
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowner's needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information visit www.prospectrefinance.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse