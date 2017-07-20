News By Tag
@RISK Technologies, Inc. Receives SOC 2 Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies @RISK Technologies, Inc.'s Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of @RISK Technologies' controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"@RISK Technologies believes that true Cyber Situational Awareness and the road to Privacy by Design starts with measuring the Cyber Attack Surface," said John Bliss, Chief Privacy Officer of @RISK Technologies. "We felt it was extremely important to demonstrate we could deliver our capability in a manner that is trusted and secure and this is why we pursued SOC2 compliancy."
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. @RISK Technologies has selected the security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "@Risk delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on @RISK Technologies' controls."
About @RISK Technologies, Inc.
@RISK Technologies is a Cyber Network Consensus software company that provides automated, world class Cyber and Privacy Governance and Enterprise Risk Management. The company is composed of digital minutemen and kinetic warriors who have designed, built, delivered, and managed complex networked ecosystems for the special operations, intelligence agencies and Department of Defense to evolve Cyber Defenses to meet today's most critical Cyber Threat challenges. For more info, visit www.atrisktech.com.
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more info, visit http://www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Yan Wang
ywang@atrisktech.com
***@kirkpatrickprice.com
