July 2017
Mobile Heart Health App CardioVisual Releases Version 3; Upgrades Design, Features and Content

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Cardio-Visual LLC, the Austin-based digital health solutions provider, today launched the latest version of its free heart-health educational mobile app CardioVisual for both iOS and Android devices.

Already popular with health care professionals and patients/consumers (since it was first launched three years ago), CardioVisual 3.0 reflects a redesigned, vastly more user-friendly and searchable interface, with several new handy features and an expanded library of educational content comprising new videos and infographics that cover the spectrum of heart health and cardiovascular disease information.

Perhaps the most significant advancement by CardioVisual 3.0 is the heightened emphasis on preventative heart care education for not just heart patients, but also for consumers and physicians interested in educating them of risk factors and management to prevent heart disease.

Heart Health Resources
With the new section simply titled "Heart Health," the app is now is now packed with resources that aid consumers and their physicians in providing information on preventative  heart care. New topics include "Risk Factors for Heart Disease," "How to Prevent Heart Disease" and more.

The changes reflect months of feedback gleaned from physicians and patients, with further simplification and convenience added to the app interface. For example, physicians can bookmark "favorite" videos or info sheets within the large library of content within the app that they find themselves using repeatedly while explaining complex treatments or procedures to patients. These "favorites" then become significantly easier to access, improving patient education and reducing visit times.

"Our challenge has always been empowering physicians and patients with the right tools and information that is critical to manage their complex cardiovascular problems and treatments," says CardioVisual founder Dr. Manish Chauhan (http://cardiovisual.com/about-us/), MD FACC.  "These latest app upgrades, we believe, will help us substantially enhance the reach and engagement of the physician-patient and consumer universe, eventually leading to better heart awareness as well as outcomes of treatment."

Worldwide Adoption of CardioVisual
CardioVisual is downloaded thousands of times daily by users in more than 150 countries. Healthcare professionals — such as doctors, nurses and trainees — use the app in their practices and hospitals to explain heart procedures to patients visually and interactively with the use of targeted, physician-curated videos and infographics (http://cardiovisual.com/infographics-added-to-cardiovisua...).

Patients (and, more broadly, consumers) can download a patient version (http://cardiovisual.com/download/) of the app for additional learning about heart care at their finger-tips – anytime, anywhere — on their personal mobile devices.  The app's high-quality content is curated from cutting-edge information provided by CardioVisual's partnerships with industry giants such as Medtronic (http://www.medtronic.com/us-en/index.html), AstraZeneca (https://www.astrazeneca.com/), Boston Scientific (http://www.bostonscientific.com/en-US/Home.html) and reputable organizations such as FDA (https://www.fda.gov/), CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/) and NIH (https://www.nih.gov/).

