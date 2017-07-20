News By Tag
"Important Moments: Episodic Tobago" - Literary Collection Touts Caribbean Poetry & Stories
Glimpses of Tobago folklore representing both past and present are filled with a treasure trove of island life. Monologues can be used for the "Spoken Word," while the drama can apply to stage performances or video presentations
Important Moments includes such modern elements as crime, incest, AIDS, ethics, values, and healthy living, and it pays tribute to parents by offering advice on raising their children. The book shows how presentations can be done in poetic form, as evidenced by the work, "Vote of Thanks."
This gem of a book spans over a hundred years, and also features the environment, cultural indulgences, and growing up.
About the Author: Milca Robinson Reid exemplifies versatility, combining the embodiment of academics and the arts. Born and raised in Tobago, her academic pursuits positioned her work as an educational psychologist, educator, and psychometrician. Her involvement in the visual and performing arts, community identification, membership in two literary organizations and other non-governmental organizations, the study of English literature at secondary and tertiary levels, and a yearning for global acceptance led her to become an author. She also co-authored the book Tobago In Print.
"We are proud to be the publisher of this literary powerhouse that spotlights the culture of Tobago," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
IMPORTANT MOMENTS: EPISODIC TOBAGO (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
