July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

$4,270,000 Arranged for Paterson NJ Student Housing Acquisition

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranges Financing for Acquisition of NY Medical Colleged Leased Student Housing Facility
 
PATERSON, N.J. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Progress Capital Advisors' Brad Domenico secured a $4,270,000 permanent loan for a valued borrower to acquire 'Barclay Residential Hall,' representing a loan to purchase price of 70%.  'Barclay Residential Hall' is located within Paterson's hospital redevelopment zone surrounded by national retailers such as Walgreens and Subway, newly constructed medical offices and retail space.

The subject property, a newly constructed six story building with 14 studios and 28 one-bedroom apartments, is currently master leased to New York Medical College on a 15-year term.

Additional terms of this loan include:

• 3.83% Rate Fixed for 5 Years
• 10 Year Term
• 30 Year Amortization
• 70% Loan to Purchase Price
• 3-2-2-1-0
• Non-Recourse

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans.  With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS

https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

