$4,270,000 Arranged for Paterson NJ Student Housing Acquisition

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranges Financing for Acquisition of NY Medical Colleged Leased Student Housing Facility

Media Contact

Matt Sadler

matt@progressnj.com Matt Sadler

--secured a $4,270,000 permanent loan for a valued borrower to acquire ',' representing a loan to purchase price of 70%. 'Barclay Residential Hall' is located within Paterson's hospital redevelopment zone surrounded by national retailers such as Walgreens and Subway, newly constructed medical offices and retail space.The subject property, a newly constructed six story building with 14 studios and 28 one-bedroom apartments, is currently master leased to New York Medical College on a 15-year term.Additional terms of this loan include:• 3.83% Rate Fixed for 5 Years• 10 Year Term• 30 Year Amortization• 70% Loan to Purchase Price• 3-2-2-1-0• Non-RecourseProgress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple.