$4,270,000 Arranged for Paterson NJ Student Housing Acquisition
Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranges Financing for Acquisition of NY Medical Colleged Leased Student Housing Facility
The subject property, a newly constructed six story building with 14 studios and 28 one-bedroom apartments, is currently master leased to New York Medical College on a 15-year term.
Additional terms of this loan include:
• 3.83% Rate Fixed for 5 Years
• 10 Year Term
• 30 Year Amortization
• 70% Loan to Purchase Price
• 3-2-2-1-0
• Non-Recourse
