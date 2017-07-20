 
July 2017





Old Glory Distilling CompanyHosts All-American Total Solar Eclipse Party

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Artisan distillery, Old Glory Distilling Company, based in Clarksville, TN announces plans to host the All-American Total Solar Eclipse Party from the distillery grounds on Monday, August 21. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m. The moon will begin to eclipse the sun at 11:57 a.m., and the total solar eclipse is expected to occur in Clarksville at 1:26 p.m.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in February 1979, and the next one that can be viewed from the USA will occur October 2023. Recognizing that this occasion cannot go by without hosting a party that is equal to the occasion, owner and distiller, Matt Cunningham, announces plans to celebrate with a family friendly event that will include live music by the Joel Brown Band, food trucks, special edition craft cocktails, beer, and games.

The party provides attendees with the option to rent a private 15' x 15' VIP Lawn Space; sufficient in size to comfortably seat four. Multiple spaces can be reserved together for larger groups. Included with each reservation will be one special recipe limited edition bottle of Solar Shine, one commemorative All-American Total Solar Eclipse tee-shirt, one parking pass, four pairs of solar eclipse viewing glasses, and four drink special wristbands for attendees (age 21 and up). Outside alcohol is prohibited. Coolers may be brought to the event but are subject to inspection. The VIP Lawn Space is $75 and available for purchase at the distillery or through Eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-american-solar-eclipse-p...).

Cunningham says, "Clarksville is expected to experience 2 minutes and 19 seconds of totality (https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/tennessee/), whereas Nashville will only see 1 minute and 50 seconds. For the maximum totality experience in Tennessee – Clarksville wins out. We hope all our neighbors and anyone that has heard about the distillery but has not made the short trip to Clarksville to see this as a perfect day to visit. We're making this a full day event so bring your lawn chairs, blankets, dogs if they are people friendly and spend the day."

Old Glory Distilling Company sits alongside Interstate 24 at Clarksville's Exit 4; just a few clicks from Fort Campbell where the 101st Airborne Division is based.  While primarily producing Tennessee Whiskey and Bourbon, Old Glory's initial spirits lineup (http://oldglorydistilling.com/spirits/)consists of their Jumper's Stash White Rum, Smooth Shine Tennessee Moonshine, and Old Glory Tennessee Vodka. The first release of Old Glory Bourbon will be available in December.

Cunningham adds, "Our tasting bar will be open mixing up craft cocktails and beer while food trucks will be serving up their fare all day."

For more information, or to reserve one or more private space packages for the All-American Total Solar Eclipse Party, visit www.eventbrite.com, call 931.919.2522, email events@oldglorydistilling.com, or visit the Old Glory Distilling Company website at oldglorydistilling.com.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
