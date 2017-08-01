News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
3 Summer Travel Tips When Leaving Your Animal(s) Behind
Vicki Draper has been helping thousands of people and animals locally (in the Puget Sound NW where she resides), nationally and internationally have better health, better communications and better lives with simple and powerful healing techniques. Now she is teaching you:
3 Summer Travel Tips When Leaving Your Animal(s) Behind Class will be held:
Tuesday August 1st, 2017
The Whole Pet Shop,14219 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072.
6:00pm - 7:00pm
The investment is free and there is plenty of parking.
People are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs. (Criteria - they get along with people and other dogs.)
People are invited to bring a photo of their cat(s) and dog(s) unable to attend in person.
During the event, people will learn and practice techniques with the available dogs. People with cats and dogs who are unable to attend will learn and practice on dogs in class. Their animals will benefit with the techniques when they return home.
To register for this event, visit http://www.HealingYourAnimal.com/
Dedicated to Your and Your Animal's Healing
Contact
Healing You, Healing Your Animal
Vicki Draper
***@healingyouranimal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse