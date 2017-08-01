 
News By Tag
* Travel
* Animal Communication
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodinville
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

3 Summer Travel Tips When Leaving Your Animal(s) Behind

 
 
Vicki Draper with Client Vickie and Desi
Vicki Draper with Client Vickie and Desi
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Vicki Draper, world renowned Healing You, Healing Your Animal Expert, author, speaker, creator of healing products sold around the country and other parts of the world is teaching a class for you to learn natural teachniques for you and your animals to have more confidence, calm and peace of mind on your travels and time apart from your precious pet.

Vicki Draper has been helping thousands of people and animals locally (in the Puget Sound NW where she resides), nationally and internationally have better health, better communications and better lives with simple and powerful healing techniques.  Now she is teaching you:

3 Summer Travel Tips When Leaving Your Animal(s) Behind Class will be held:

Tuesday August 1st, 2017

The Whole Pet Shop,14219 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072.

6:00pm - 7:00pm

The investment is free and there is plenty of parking.

People are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs. (Criteria - they get along with people and other dogs.)

People are invited to bring a photo of their cat(s) and dog(s) unable to attend in person.

During the event, people will learn and practice techniques with the available dogs.  People with cats and dogs who are unable to attend will learn and practice on dogs in class.  Their animals will benefit with the techniques when they return home.

To register for this event, visit  http://www.HealingYourAnimal.com/ClassesEvents.php

Dedicated to Your and Your Animal's Healing

Contact
Healing You, Healing Your Animal
Vicki Draper
***@healingyouranimal.com
End
Source:Healing You, Healing Your Animal
Email:***@healingyouranimal.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel, Animal Massage, Animal Communication
Industry:Pets
Location:Woodinville - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Healing Your Animal News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share