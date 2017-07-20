 
VERC Enterprises names Cynthia Santiglia Manager of Acton location

 
 
ACTON, Mass. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- VERC Enterprises, a leading convenience store and Mobil/Gulf gasoline operator with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire announces Cynthia Santiglia of Lowell, Massachusetts as Manager of VERC East Acton Mobil at 44 Great Road.

Santiglia joined VERC Enterprises in 2014, beginning as an Associate in the Westford location.  Her career with VERC includes Assistant Manager at the Lexington location and Night Manager at Westford.

A graduate of Montclair State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Santiglia is originally from Belleville, New Jersey.

She is an active volunteer with Community Partners of New Hampshire, an organization that provides services for individuals with developmental disabilities. In her spare time, Santiglia is an avid concert goer, enjoys music and poetry.

About VERC Enterprises

VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.  The company began 40 years ago, with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 300 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.

To learn more about VERC, please view:https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLesS4W9hj...

Source:VERC
