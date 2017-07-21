News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BizLibrary Named by Training Industry as a 2017 Top 20 Online Learning Library Provider
Selection of the Top 20 Online Learning Library providers was based on the following criteria:
• Industry visibility, innovation and impact
• Breadth and quality of courses and content
• Company size and growth potential
• Quality of clients
• Geographic reach
BizLibrary's online learning library, The BizLibrary Collection, includes content developed in-house, as well as content that is aggregated from more than 40 producer-partners.
The content library is kept up-to-date by the BizLibrary Content team's consistent addition of new videos and courses, and retirement of content that is outdated and underutilized. The BizLibrary Collection currently holds over 7,000 employee training videos and courses that cover a variety of topics, and includes built in learning reinforcement materials and boosts to increase learning retention.
"We're excited to see Training Industry's addition of the Online Learning Library category to their Top 20 recognitions, since a well-built and maintained content library is a key component to any successful employee training program," said Dean Pichee, President and CEO of BizLibrary. "Ensuring that content is high quality, curated and designed for modern learning styles makes all the difference for training ROI, and that's why our Content Department is always seeking to enhance and improve The BizLibrary Collection."
"This recognition from Training Industry is such an honor, and an affirmation of our team's hard work to provide high quality content to our clients," said Debbie Williams, Vice President of Content Development at BizLibrary. "We're ecstatic to see learners' ratings on our content consistently averaging 4 out of 5 stars, an achievement we're confident in continuing as we seek out new and better ways to create and deliver engaging training content."
View the full list of Top 20 Online Learning Library providers (http://www.trainingindustry.com/
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library, The BizLibrary Collection, contains more than 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com.
Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse