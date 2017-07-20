 
July 2017





Magniflex partners with Sleepworld of Buncombe County

 
ARDEN, N.C. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Magniflex has been manufacturing and selling high quality mattresses for 55 years and is currently one of the most recognizable mattress brands in the world. Their passion and desire to provide great sleep to all is a mission they've taken globally.  Most recently, Magniflex has been pursuing a calculated strategy in the United States.  The "Made in Italy" brand has been well received in the America and some of the best dealers in the nation are starting to take notice.

Sleepworld recently partnered with Magniflex to start selling the Italian dream makers directly off their showroom floor.  Sleepworld is excited to be affiliated with Magniflex's international success story.  Although the elite mattress manufacturer has a lot to say when it comes to superior quality and materials, it was Magniflex's charming, family story and the company's environmental initiative that really won them over.  The majority of mattress brands featured in stores across the United States don't maintain the same level of quality control with respect to the environment that Magniflex insists on upholding.  Sleepworld is thrilled to offer their customers something new and exciting.  The international flare and sustainable initiative that goes into the manufacturing of all Magniflex products is sure to offer Sleepworld an energizing new addition to their line.

For more information about Sleepworld, please visit their website at https://sleepworldnc.com/ and find out how you can get better sleep today!
Source:Magniflex USA Ltd.
