 
News By Tag
* Event Planning
* Marketing
* Money
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


U.S. Navy Veteran Launches Online Education Course To Help Nonprofits Create High Profile Events

Vince Ferguson, Creator Of The Children's Choice Awards And The Children's Sports & Fitness Expo Announced The Launch Of His Online Course, "How To Create A-List Events On A Shoestring Budget", A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating High Profile Events
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Event Planning
Marketing
Money

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- NEW YORK, NY- Vincent Ferguson, President of Body Sculpt of New York, Inc., announced the launch of his online course that teaches organizations, schools and churches how to create high profile events with limited funds, based on his 23 years' experience, creating and producing award shows and fitness events that were attended by over 100,000 people and have attracted major celebrities such as Pop Superstar Michael Jackson, Rappers LL Cool J and Queen Latifah, Brandy, Tommy Hilfiger, Wendy Williams and most recently former NY Giants Running Back, Rashad Jennings and Detroit Pistons forward, Tobias Harris, all on shoestring budgets.

"This course is the first of its kind to take you from the beginning of the event planning process to the very end", states Mr. Ferguson, "and it covers (i) how to raise money through sponsorships and raffles; (ii) how to get organizations, schools and churches to raise money for you; (iii) how to attract athletes and celebrities; (iv) how to define your target audience; (v) how to set an objective for your event; (vi) how to create an event timeline and an event budget; (vii) how and where to find volunteers; and (viii) how to market and promote your event and more", said Mr. Ferguson, who likes to call his event planning experience "OJT" (on the job training), a term he first became familiar with while serving in the U.S. Navy.  The course includes: an e-book, audio program, workbook and PowerPoint presentation.

Mr. Ferguson is also a certified personal trainer, speaker and host of the "Six Weeks to Fitness podcast," where he interviews fitness and nutrition experts, athletes and celebrities to discuss the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Body Sculpt of New York, Inc., is a not-for-profit health and fitness organization whose mission is to combat the obesity problem by providing families with the tools to live a healthy lifestyle through education and the promotion of a culture of physical fitness, health and proper nutrition.  A portion of the proceeds raised from the sale of the course will go towards the 15th annual Children's Sports & Fitness Expo, which will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York.

For additional information on How To Create A-List Events On A Shoestring Budget: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating High Profile Events, Attracting Athletes, Celebrities and Sponsors on a Small Budget, please visit www.create-a-list-events.com or call (917) 523-7379.  For more information on Body Sculpt of New York, Inc. and the Children's Sports & Fitness Expo, please visit www.bodysculpt.org or call (718) 346-5852.

Media Contact
Vincent Ferguson
9175237379
***@sixweeks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sixweeks.com Email Verified
Tags:Event Planning, Marketing, Money
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share