U.S. Navy Veteran Launches Online Education Course To Help Nonprofits Create High Profile Events
Vince Ferguson, Creator Of The Children's Choice Awards And The Children's Sports & Fitness Expo Announced The Launch Of His Online Course, "How To Create A-List Events On A Shoestring Budget", A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating High Profile Events
"This course is the first of its kind to take you from the beginning of the event planning process to the very end", states Mr. Ferguson, "and it covers (i) how to raise money through sponsorships and raffles; (ii) how to get organizations, schools and churches to raise money for you; (iii) how to attract athletes and celebrities;
Mr. Ferguson is also a certified personal trainer, speaker and host of the "Six Weeks to Fitness podcast," where he interviews fitness and nutrition experts, athletes and celebrities to discuss the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.
Body Sculpt of New York, Inc., is a not-for-profit health and fitness organization whose mission is to combat the obesity problem by providing families with the tools to live a healthy lifestyle through education and the promotion of a culture of physical fitness, health and proper nutrition. A portion of the proceeds raised from the sale of the course will go towards the 15th annual Children's Sports & Fitness Expo, which will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York.
