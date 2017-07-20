News By Tag
Emerson Bearing Boston Charges Ahead with Special Bearings for Electric Motors, MRIs
Bearings for Electrically Charged, Severe Environments
Electrical current can be incredibly damaging to metal components. For bearings, it can cause a wide range of problems, including fluting in the races, pitting of the ball bearings, and degradation of lubrication. Electric motors of all kinds, electric traction motors in railroad applications, and medical equipment such as MRIs, for instance, all involve high-stress environments with a great deal of electrical activity.
Emerson Bearing offers ceramic bearings, as well as ceramic insulated metal bearings, which are ideal for highly electrically charged applications. Ceramic materials, with a few rare exceptions, are very poor conductors of electricity;
In addition to electrically charged environments, Emerson Bearing provides bearings for other severe environments, such as corrosive and high temperature environments.
"In general, standard AISI 52100 bearings are unable to withstand electrically Charged and other severe environments, so special materials are often needed to produce rolling components,"
Emerson Bearing's sourcing network spans the globe, which enables them to provide a wide selection of harsh-environment bearings that include: ball and roller bearings from GMN, KOYO, and others; cam followers and yoke rollers from Carter, IKO, and others; rod ends from Durbal and FK; oil seals from Garlock, Dichtomatik, and Timkens; mounted units from AMI, IPTCI, and others, roller chains from Daido, Hitachi, and Drives; and bushings from IGUS and Oilite.
Emerson Bearing offers a vast inventory and 24/7 service, which is critical to customers' operations. For bearing catalogs, infographics, guides and more, visit Emerson Bearing's comprehensive website at emersonbearing.com.
About Emerson Bearing Boston
Founded in 1957, Emerson Bearing Boston specializes in bearings for OEM and MRO markets throughout the world. The company provides solutions to a variety of industries including: aggregate, concrete, mining, machine tools, electric motor repair, marine, material handling, metal processing, packaging, food processing, paper converting, printing, wind/power generation, recreation, heavy construction, robotics, automation, transportation, wood products, wastewater treatment, pump, compressor and oil field.
Emerson Bearing Boston offers customers a one-stop shopping experience. With an online product catalog with over 3 million bearings - ranging in size from 3mm to tunnel-boring 15-foot-diameter giants; a vast inventory of bearings; worldwide sourcing; a fixed price program; a knowledgeable staff; same day shipping and 24/7 service, Emerson Bearing Boston has become a leading provider of bearings in the U.S. They are the sister company of Action Bearing and maintain headquarters at 201 Brighton Ave. Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.emersonbearing.com or call 800-225-4587.
