Triet Bui Joins Coastal Canvas Products Management Team
Triet Bui comes with a wealth of management experience and knowledge, having spent the last 30 years at The Landings Company (TLC) where he was fiscally responsible for building and managing the many crews required to maintain TLC's world class sports facilities.
"Triet joins our team in advance of our move to a new, larger facility later this year. His appointment ensures that as we grow, we will continue to streamline production and sales processes while maintaining the quality of our products and customer relationships,"
During Triet Bui's tenure with The Landings Company, his performance earned him many accolades. He achieved the title of Court Sports Superintendent for his hard work, dedication, and leadership. In 2015, he received national recognition as the recipient of Har-Tru Corporation's "Love Your Court, Love Your Game" award. He was part of The Landings Club team to be awarded "The Distinguished Emerald Club of the World" by BoardRoom magazine.
A 1991 graduate of Benedictine Military School (BC), Bui credits his BC experience as having the most influence on his team building philosophy. "The BC motto, Forward, Always Forward, is at the core of my approach to team building. Listening, observing and treating people with respect empowers all of us to do our best. I am excited to start a new challenge with Coastal Canvas Products and look forward to being part of the team as we transition to a larger operation. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on delivering top quality products and services," said Bui. In addition to his Benedictine Military School education, he also attended Armstrong State College and South College.
A native of Saigon, Vietnam, Bui immigrated to the United States and has lived in Savannah, Georgia since 1976. Active in the Savannah community, Bui is the past President of the Benedictine Athletic Association and is a board member of the Benedictine Alumni Association. He is also a member of the Savannah Knights of Columbus.
About Coastal Canvas Products
Coastal Canvas Products (coastalcanvas.net), founded in 1975, is a full-service, manufacturing company located in Savannah, GA. with both Georgia and South Carolina Business and Contractors Licenses. Coastal Canvas Products manufactures and installs custom canvas awnings, metal canopies, shade sails, fabric tension structures, walkway covers, motorized screens, cabanas, decorative metal railings, tarpaulins, porch curtains and similar fabric and aluminum products. Coastal Canvas Products also sells and installs various products for solar protection, hurricane protection, and insect screens.
Contact
Ellen Barber, Owner
Coastal Canvas Products
(912) 236 – 2416
MEDIA CONTACT
Anastasia R. Kontos, CEO
619 Tattnall Street
Savannah, GA 31401 USA
Tel: 912-233-9200
Cell: 912-429-9200
email: ak@longwater.com
URL: longwater.com
