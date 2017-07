DEI Expands Safety Product Line

DEI Expands Safety Products Line

-- Safety comes first at DEI. In addition to the company's core thermal and acoustic performance products, DEI is expanding its line of safety products for protection at the garage, dyno or race track. The latest additions include:—DEI impact resistant safety glasses that provide 99 % UV protection and meets ANSI Z87 general purpose requirements for protection and passes MIL-PRF 32432 high-velocity impact standards. They are available in a black frame with either clear (part #070513), yellow (part #070514), or smoke colored lenses (part #070515).—Made of Kevlar™, DEI Safety Sleeves are cut, slash and heat resistant and protects against heat up to 900°F. Eighteen inches in length, the sleeve is designed with a thumb hole and extends past the wrist for full arm protection. Available as a single sleeve, part #070520, or double #070521, they offer additional protection for anyone exposed to a dangerous heat source or sharp objects.—Safety ear plugs are mandatory to protect your hearing if you are visiting the pits, racing or working in close proximity to a dyno. DEI's new ear plugs have a noise reduction rating of 25dB, are designed for one size fits all and feature a safety breakaway cord. Made of soft foam, they are pliable, comfortable, and fit securely regardless of activity. Part # 070530.—The Pit Crew Safety kit includes protective eyewear, ear plugs and safety sleeving made of Kevlar™. The safety glasses offer 100% UV protection, are scratch resistant and available in clear lenses. The single size fits all ear plugs have a 25 dB noise reduction rating and are attached with a breakaway cord, the 18" heat resistant Kevlar safety sleeve protects up to 900°F, is cut and slash resistant, and made with a thumb-hole sleeve that allows it to extend past the wrist. Part #070540.For more information about DEI's full line ofSafety Products, go to www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel. www.designengineering.com