News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DEI Expands Safety Product Line
Safety Glasses—DEI impact resistant safety glasses that provide 99 % UV protection and meets ANSI Z87 general purpose requirements for protection and passes MIL-PRF 32432 high-velocity impact standards. They are available in a black frame with either clear (part #070513), yellow (part #070514), or smoke colored lenses (part #070515).
Safety Sleeve —Made of Kevlar™, DEI Safety Sleeves are cut, slash and heat resistant and protects against heat up to 900°F. Eighteen inches in length, the sleeve is designed with a thumb hole and extends past the wrist for full arm protection. Available as a single sleeve, part #070520, or double #070521, they offer additional protection for anyone exposed to a dangerous heat source or sharp objects.
Safety Ear Plugs—Safety ear plugs are mandatory to protect your hearing if you are visiting the pits, racing or working in close proximity to a dyno. DEI's new ear plugs have a noise reduction rating of 25dB, are designed for one size fits all and feature a safety breakaway cord. Made of soft foam, they are pliable, comfortable, and fit securely regardless of activity. Part # 070530.
Pit Crew Safety Kit—The Pit Crew Safety kit includes protective eyewear, ear plugs and safety sleeving made of Kevlar™. The safety glasses offer 100% UV protection, are scratch resistant and available in clear lenses. The single size fits all ear plugs have a 25 dB noise reduction rating and are attached with a breakaway cord, the 18" heat resistant Kevlar safety sleeve protects up to 900°F, is cut and slash resistant, and made with a thumb-hole sleeve that allows it to extend past the wrist. Part #070540.
For more information about DEI's full line of Made in the USA Safety Products, go to www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel. www.designengineering.com
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse