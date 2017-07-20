 
July 2017





Transaction Announcement - Massage Company

Transworld Business Advisors of Denver Internally Co-Brokes a Deal to Trade Massage Company
 
 
DENVER - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworld.com/centraldenver), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a Massage Company has been successfully traded with the help of Matt Prescott, the Seller representative, and Cameron Pourhassanian, the Buyer representative.

"The franchise side of our business is a truly interesting aspect of our service offerings," says Matt Prescott, a Business Broker with Transworld Denver. "Helping a seller move through the resale process can be more complex than a straight business sale, but when you identify the right buyer it becomes a really gratifying experience to work with everyone, including the franchise."

This Massage Company being part of a franchise made it a completely turnkey purchase. They offer massage, facial and waxing services to customers in a beautifully built out atmosphere. Like all of their locations, this location is also dedicated to providing exceptional personal and individualized services to clients to ensure an immersive and relaxing experience. The original owners no longer had enough time support this business, which is what brought them to Transworld in the first place, but the new owner has a wonderful vision for this location's future!

About Transworld Business Advisors of Denver

Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the state of Colorado, focusing on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

