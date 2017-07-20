 
South Shore Chamber of Commerce to host August 15th "Roadmap to Succeess: Let's Talk About Money!"

 
ROCKLAND, Mass. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org) will host "Roadmap to Success: Let's Talk About Money" on Tuesday, August 15h at the Chamber's headquarters, 1050 Hingham Street, Rockland.

This small group facilitated discussion will run from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and focus on the topic on every business owners mind – how to make more profit.

Participants at the August 15th discussion will connect with and learn from peers about how to engage in more productive money conversations with clients and find time to review balance sheets and gain clarity about how to set clear financial objectives; feel more comfortable talking about fees and prices with clients and prospects; and understand and explain the value of your work.

Fee is $25 for Chamber members and Affiliates and $40 for general admission.  To register please contact jwilliams@southshorechamber.org.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
