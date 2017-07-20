 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Transaction Announcement - Massage Industry

Transworld Business Advisors of Denver Takes Advisory Role Toward the Successful Trade in Massage Industry to New Buy
 
 
Business Handshake
Business Handshake
DENVER - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworld.com/centraldenver), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that an area Massage Franchise has been successfully traded to a new owner due to the brokerage services of Cameron Pourhassanian.

Transworld Denver specializes in supporting the sale of closely-held and family-owned companies but also focuses on franchise development, purchase, and resale. "Being part of a highly supportive, franchise network ourselves, gives us the tools needed to effectively support the franchise resale process," says Cameron Pourhassanian, a Business Broker with Transworld Denver. "We are familiar with the intricacies of the FDD and work diligently to ensure our sellers and buyers come out on the other end of the transaction process with a clear vision of the contracts they have reviewed and signed."

This Massage Franchise is a fully equipped massage spa with an infrared sauna, tranquility room, and ten therapy rooms with fully adjustable power beds. The spa is located in a highly trafficked area and has been the key to providing this massage spa the traffic it needs to be successful!

About Transworld Business Advisors of Denver

Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the state of Colorado, focusing on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

