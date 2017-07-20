 
NextHome Lake Country Hires New Agent

NextHome Lake Country recently hired real estate agent Dwight Osmon
 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- NextHome Lake Country recently hired real estate agent Dwiight Osmon, who brings 3 years of experience with him as an agent. Dwight's expertise is in especially the areas of:

·         Buyer Broker

·         Condominiums

·         Foreclosure

·         Land

·         New Homes

·         Ranches

·         Relocation

·         REO

·         Residential

·         Residential Investments

·         Rural Land

·         Short Sale

·         Single Family Homes, and

·         Townhomes

Before becoming a licensed realtor, Dwight was a field biologist specializing in lake and shoreline managements and a high school and middle school science teacher.  Dwight notes that if you are looking for lake property or want to choose your next home based on the quality of the school district, he can definitely help you out.

Dwight is married with 2 children – a boy and a girl, with another boy due in November 2017. He was born and raised in Wisconsin, is a Packers and Badger basketball fan, and is an avid outdoorsman in all seasons.

Learn more about Dwight Osman here:

http://nexthomelakecountry.com/our-blog/

About NextHome Lake Country

NextHome Lake Country helps people buy or sell a home in Lake Country, WI and throughout Wisconsin.

Whether you're a first time buyer or an experienced investor, NextHome Lake Country provides useful information about:

·         How to choose the "right" property

·         Making an offer

·         Negotiating

·         Financing

·         Mortgage rates

·         Moving, and

·         Everything involved in making an informed home buying decision in today's market.

In addition, NextHome Lake Country helps home buyers and sellers with information and services on:

·         Preparing your home for sale

·         Selecting the right agent

·         Pricing your home appropriately

·         Marketing your effectively

·         Going through the inspection process, and

·         Receiving a timely market evaluation.

Learn more about NextHome Lake Country here:

http://nexthomelakecountry.com/

