A new service for rent boats and yachts in Malta with "Boathiremalta" company
Boats and yachts for hire in Malta. Parties on the yacht, birthdays, weddings and other events. Yacht charter. Boat trips in Malta, Mediterranean Sea.
Quoting the head of "Boathiremalta":
What are the advantages of Boathiremalta services?
This can be told for a long time and in detail. If you dwell on the most important thing, experts and guests note:
- the high quality of each proposed vessel: its impeccable technical condition, the level of preparation for travel, corresponding to the most stringent standards. As if it is going to participate in the Royal Regatta. All mandatory checks are compulsorily passed in advance, the supporting documents are obtained;
- a variety of entertainment and routes. Fishing, water sports all activities in Malta, diving and much more;
- maximum comfort and convenience of every minute of rest with "Boathiremalta"
- a wide choice of water vehicles, for the economical and sophisticated client: yachts and boats, sailboats of various lengths, both with the skipper and without.
Visit https://boathiremalta.com boat hire in Malta
Affordable prices - not a myth, but a reality with "Boathiremalta"
Traditionally it is believed that rest on a yacht is a privilege of aristocrats and rich people. This persistent conviction was brought into fashion by Coco Chanel. Is it really?
It can not be said that this is totally untrue. Of course, such a holiday is luxurious, and only someone who knows how to appreciate every moment of his priceless life deserves it. But this does not need a lot of money. Moreover, the head of the company "Boathiremalta"
Each guest can plan their budget in advance, counting on a safe and high-quality boat:
- the required capacity;
- class;
- power;
- personnel on board.
The cost is agreed in advance and fixed in the contract. This means that the client receives a full range of Maltese pleasures: travel, sports, parties, excursions, contemplation of beauty and immersion in ancient legends, spending nothing beyond what he has planned. It is not only a pleasant, prestigious and grandiose, but also profitable journey!
Where to go and where to moor
The moment of choice is the most anticipated and the most difficult. The friendly staff of "Boathiremalta"
Three pearls of Malta, three magnificent, dissimilar islands of the Maltese coast: Gozo, Comino and Malta. Mooring is worth to each of them - no one will be disappointed.
1. Gozo - it is here yearned for home and sea travel Odysseus, held for several years Calypso. But is it possible to be sad here? Gozo is so diverse and impressive that boredom here is definitely not the place. The temple complex Ggantiya - one of the oldest man-made buildings (according to the Guinness book - the oldest temple on Earth). What technologies were used to create it almost 4 (and by some sources - much more) years ago? For connoisseurs of history mysteries and inquisitive travelers, Gozo has always been a desirable destination for their route.
2. Comino - completely different. It is a small quiet harbor where you can forget yourself, immerse yourself in the surrounding splendor, succumb to the temptations of the warm sea and enjoy a simple and incredibly delicious local cuisine. Or - to philosophize, looking at the ancient mighty steep cliffs of Comino.
3. Malta - Grand Harbor, a large metropolitan harbor. Architecture and painting, history and culture, the religion of the period of emerging Christianity - only here you can feel yourself at the origins of Civilization, assess how correct was the decision to go on a sea voyage to Malta.
