Industry News





AUGUST 2: Walters Homes To Participate In 51st Annual Seashore House Tour

 
 
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Walters Homes, a Barnegat-based custom home builder, will participate in the 51st Annual Seashore Open House Tour to be held on Long Beach Island on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Walters Home, a custom single-family house located in North Beach, is one of six houses participating in this year's tour. Built by Walters Homes, the house, which will be the fifth one on the tour, is ENERGY STAR® constructed and distinctively designed to emphasize summer living at the Jersey Shore. The airy and open floor plan allows light and ventilation to flow through the house while creating natural gathering places such as a large great room and family room. The multi-level house is elevated on pilings 9 feet above the Base Flood Elevation and offers 2,474 square feet of sprawling living space, featuring five bedrooms and three decks with ocean views.

The Seashore House Tour, organized by the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (LBIF), is a self-guided tour. Participants are invited to walk through each home wearing only socks. Maps and brochures providing details on each space will be available the morning of the tour at the LBIF headquarters located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, N.J.

The six houses are chosen for their unique style, lush landscaping, dynamic interior décor and sustainable building, according to the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences. The LBIF House Tour Committee votes on which beach houses will be showcased in the tour.

The Seashore House Tour will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are required for admission and may be purchased in advance for $40 by visiting www.LBIFoundation.org. Tickets may also be purchased at LBIF on the day of the tour for $45 (not available online day-of).

Walters Homes is a division of Walters Group, a leading residential and commercial real estate developer with offices in Barnegat and Haddonfield, N.J. Founded in 1984, the privately held company builds custom homes, multi-family, affordable housing, retail and office projects.

For more information on designing and building a custom home, please visit www.waltershomes.com

Walters Group
***@caryl.com
