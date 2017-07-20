 
GAPA Condemns Military Service Ban for Transgender People

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- With a few tweets, the Trump Administration has turned back time on LGBTQ rights by banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military in any capacity. This ban will effectively remove 15,000 brave service people from active duty, making us more vulnerable and less safe.

Let's be clear, this ban is a politically motivated distraction that sacrifices the provision of healthcare, safety, security, and recognition of common dignity for transgender folks who are currently serving and have served as long as we have had a military.  The Gay Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA) strongly condemns this attack on our family.

GAPA stands by our transgender brothers, sisters, gender non-conforming, and gender non-binary family.  You are not victims but rather targets of a failing government that prefers scapegoats over real solutions.  In the wake of this hate-inspired move by the Administration, we urge our community to respond with love to transgender folks.

This is the time to stand with each other in the face of bigotry.  We encourage you to contact your Representatives (link (https://www.house.gov/representatives/find/)) and Senators (link (https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senato...)) to express support for trans service members and for laws that protect LGBTQ folks generally.  Five minutes of your day calling your elected official can make a meaningful difference.

"GAPA is dedicated to exploring critical issues that affect the LGBTQ community and that certainly includes trans rights that are now under attack," said GAPA Chair, Michael Nguyen.  "We stand as loud advocates in the conversations that affect LGBTQ lives, Asian and Pacific Islander lives, as well as at the intersection of these marginalized communities."

GAPA stands with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) in bringing light to this attack on our people.  Thousands of transgender people have served with honor and distinction in our military, risking their lives around the world.  The previous transgender military ban made them unable to be their authentic selves or seek the medical care they needed.  Now, more than ever, we need to support our troops by having service members that can be open and honest about their gender identity and receive appropriate care so that they become more productive and focused on the mission of defending our country.

John Nguyen, Political Action Committee Chair
***@gapa.org
