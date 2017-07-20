News By Tag
Mark Howard Presents "Avoiding the 3 Biggest Mistakes People Make Regarding Retirement" to Savannah
(Savannah, GA) Mark Howard, President and founder of Howard Financial Group, will be the featured speaker at The Savannah Jaycees meeting on Tuesday, August 1st. Open networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Savannah Jaycees' headquarters, located at 101 Atlas Street.
Howard will present "Avoiding the 3 Biggest Retirement Mistakes" during the Jaycees August gathering as a part of their "Leadership Now" series. Attendees will learn:
· How to earn consistent returns in today's economy
· What "true diversification"
· The hidden costs of the most common form of investments.
Howard has over 25 years experience in the financial services industry. He is recognized as an expert on Retirement Income Planning and has been featured many times on news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle, Barron's Magazine, South Magazine, AM 750 WSB, AM 1290 WTKS and Savannah Morning News.
In 2014, Howard founded Howard Financial Group, which is headquartered in Savannah. His firm focuses on strategies to grow their clients' retirement dollars while taking less risk. "We specialize in protection of principle, providing a reasonable rate of return over time, and keeping things simple for our clients", said Howard.
Howard Financial Group services clients from all over the country, many that are recognizable names from the world of sports, entertainment and politics.
Last year, Howard and his firm were chosen to be a part of Advisors Excel, an elite group of financial advisors nationwide that were recently highlighted in the New York Times bestseller Money: Master the Game, written by Tony Robbins.
"From our work helping thousands of families and individuals from all walks of life prepare and transition into retirement, I'm able to give a unique perspective into what works and what doesn't," said Howard. "I hope to share some timely information with this group of young business professionals and area leaders to help them avoid the same mistakes so many others have made."
For further information, or to register, visit the Savannah Jaycees web site at http://savannahjaycees.com/
For more information on Howard Financial Group, visit www.howardfinancialgroup.com or call 912-777-6944.
MORE INFORMATION ON THE SAVANNAH JAYCEES
The Savannah Jaycees is a nonprofit organization of young professionals, between the ages of 21 to 40, whose mission is to inspire leadership development through community involvement. The Savannah Jaycees have been an organization since 1942 and are celebrating their 75th Anniversary this year. Among the Savannah Jaycees' most notable projects were the installation of voting booths throughout Chatham County, spearheading efforts to build the Civic Center, helping to build the Kicklighter School and Chatham Nursing Home, founding Toys-for-Tots with the Marines and the fire department, renovating the Forsyth Fountain, and creating Jaycees Park on Tybee Island. The United States Jaycees was founded in 1920 with vision is to be the leading global network of active young citizens. To learn more, visit http://savannahjaycees.com/
